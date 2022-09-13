Oregon State handed JMU women’s soccer its second loss of the season in a 1-0 match Sunday. The Dukes maintained their streak of 12 first half shutouts, but one Beavers goal was enough to secure the win.
JMU redshirt junior goalkeeper Alexandra Blom was tested early, registering her first of seven saves at 4’. The Beavers took five shots in the first half, with four of them requiring Blom saves. Along with five shots, the Beavers also took four corners in the half, but were still held scoreless despite the chances.
The Dukes were held without a shot in the first half but had two chances to begin the second with redshirt junior forward Suwaitbatu Mohammed sending a shot toward Oregon State junior goalkeeper Hailey Coll. The shot drew a corner kick that sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi sent on goal with a header that went right into Coll’s arms.
Oregon State broke the shutout with a header in the box from sophomore forward Sawyer Service off a cross at 54’, which proved to be the game-winner. Blom recorded seven saves in the loss, her fourth game with five or more saves.
"Disappointed for the first time this year with our overall performance”, head coach Joshua Walters Sr. said to JMU Athletics. “We are better than that regardless of the result. We will dive into the film and get better from top to bottom."
The loss drops JMU to 4-2-2 on the year as it prepares to begin Sun Belt Conference play with a match Friday at 7 p.m. against Coastal Carolina. Oregon State moves to 4-2-2 and will take a nearly two-week break before facing Washington State on Sept. 23.