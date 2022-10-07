JMU women’s soccer moved to 4-0-1 in Sun Belt Conference play after picking up a 3-1 victory on the road against Texas State. The Dukes have now won four of their last five games and sit atop the Sun Belt East Division.
JMU began the scoring at 37’ when senior forward Lidia Nduka rebounded a shot from redshirt sophomore midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden, which found the back of the net to make it 1-0. It’s the second goal in two games for Nduka, who now has four on the season.
Redshirt junior forward Suwaibatu Mohammed doubled the lead for the Dukes at 58’. Vanderlinden sent in a pass for Mohammed, who corralled it on the edge of the box. Mohammed took a touch onto her left and fired the ball into the top corner for the goal.
The Dukes put the game to bed at 76’ with their third goal. It was once again Vanderlinden with the pass to set up sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi, who beat the defender and then the goalie to make it 3-0.
One of few negatives on the night for JMU was that its 475:31 opponent’s scoreless streak came to an end at 79’, after sophomore midfielder Madi Goss converted the penalty kick for the Bobcats. Outside of this, redshirt junior goalie Alexandra Blom made five saves in the 3-1 victory.
Next up for JMU is another in-conference matchup against South Alabama on Oct. 9 — set to kick off at noon at Sentara Park.