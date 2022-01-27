JMU women’s soccer head coach Joshua Walters Sr. was re-signed to a four-year contract extension Wednesday that runs through 2025, JMU Athletics announced.
Walters is 30-32-5 in four years at the helm of the Dukes, including a CAA tournament finals appearance in 2018 and 2019. He went 9-9-1 in 2021, and the Dukes earned the No. 3 seed in the conference tournament.
“I’m happy to have Josh remain at the helm of our program with this extended contract,” JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne said to JMU Athletics. “Women’s soccer took good steps forward in his first four years, while having to navigate a pandemic for half of that time. The student-athletes have done exceptionally well off the field in the classroom and within our campus community. I’m looking forward to watching the team continue to build on that foundation as JMU transitions to the Sun Belt with the opportunity to compete immediately.”
Walters was CAA Coach of the Year in 2018, and the Dukes won the conference regular-season crown that year.
“I am very proud to continue as the Head Women’s Soccer Coach at JMU, and I’m buzzing about what we are building in the soccer program along with the athletic department,” Walters said. “It is an exciting time, and I’m blessed to be part of this journey. We look forward to the new challenge of joining the Sun Belt and doing our part to make JMU proud.”
Contact the sports desk at breezesports@gmail.com. For more coverage follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.