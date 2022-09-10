JMU women’s soccer beat Northern Colorado 2-1 Thursday in the first-ever matchup between JMU and a member of the Big Sky Conference. The Dukes were coming off a 0-0 draw with Louisville, its first shutout of an ACC opponent since 2011, and were seven seconds away from registering back-to-back shutouts.
JMU senior forward Lidia Nduka netted the first goal for the Dukes in the 27’, giving JMU a lead they didn’t relinquish. In the second half, JMU sent in redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Haley Stoup to finish the game. However, the Bears’ attack began to heat up in the back half of the game, sending six shots towards Stoup, forcing her to make three saves.
Despite increased Northern Colorado pressure, JMU scored the second goal of the match as a pass from Nduka found sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi, which she buried in the net at 78’ to propel JMU to a 2-0 lead.
The goal marked Attanasi’s fourth on the season in as many wins and Nduka’s second game with an assist and a goal.
Northern Colorado got on the board in the last minute, as Stoup saved a shot but the rebound was put into the net by junior forward Melina Faris, to make the final 2-1. Stoup finished with three saves and one goal allowed en route to the win, while Lindberg was credited for five saves in the loss.
JMU handed Northern Colorado its first loss of the season, which drops to 4-1-2. The Bears will travel to Virginia Tech on Sunday for an 11 a.m. match. JMU advances to 4-1-2 on the season and will take on Oregon State at home at noon Sunday.