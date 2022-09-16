JMU has feasted on favorable field position through two games, averaging starting possessions on its opponent's 49-yard line on drives that end in touchdowns, which leads the Sun Belt Conference. When the Dukes play Appalachian State in nine days, however, that stat will be put to the test. Sports Editor Grant Johnson crunches field position stats from across the Sun Belt and looks into the field position the Mountaineers have defended on touchdown drives they've surrendered.