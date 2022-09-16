JMU beat Coastal Carolina 1-0 in a match on the road Friday to claim its first Sun Belt Conference win of the season.
JMU maintained its streak of 13 straight first half shutouts, with redshirt goalkeeper Alexandra Blom securing her fourth of the season. Both teams registered four shots in the first half but only Coastal Carolina put shots on goal, forcing Blom to make three saves.
The Dukes turned their shots into goals to start the second half, as senior forward Lidia Nduka scored off an assist from sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi at 55’. Nduka’s goal was her third of the season, and Attanasi tallied her third assist with the score. Nduka’s goal was enough to propel the Dukes to victory.
"Proud of our three points on the road in our first Sun Belt match. Coastal did a great job making it difficult on us in that first half,” head coach Joshua Walters Sr. said to JMU Athletics. “Great job from our team of adjusting to the spaces that were available in the second half. The midfield was the difference in controlling the game and we are loving the Nasty and Lidia goal scoring combination."
JMU advances to 5-2-2 (1-0 Sun Belt) as it prepares to play at home against Old Dominion on Sept. 22 at 7 p.m. Coastal Carolina falls to 1-5-2 (0-1 SBC) and will travel to play Appalachian State the same day.
