In its first postseason game in the Sun Belt Conference, the Dukes set a record.
JMU women’s soccer fended off Texas State in a 1-0 victory to advance to the Sun Belt tournament semifinals. The 12th shutout of the season set the single-season program record.
Redshirt junior goalie Alexandra Blom, Sun Belt Goalkeeper of the Year, earned the clean sheet in her 16th start, recording two saves.
The Dukes pounced on the Bobcats early. Eleven first-half shots forced four saves from Texas State sophomore goalie Katelyn Chrisman. Four of those shots came from sophomore forward Amanda Attanasi, who caused trouble for the Bobcats’ defensive third all evening.
At 56’, Attanasi finally found the breakthrough to put JMU on top. Her low-driven shot into the corner flew past Chrisman, and celebration ensued along the Dukes’ sideline.
This goal led to a flurry of substitutions from the Bobcats in an effort to find a spark. Despite this, JMU controlled possession for most of the game.
The only threat to JMU’s lead came at 78’, when freshman midfielder Lily Erb challenged Blom with a shot. Blom slammed the door and put an exclamation point on her clean sheet.
Blom, freshman defender Soleil Flores and redshirt junior defender Brittany Munson all played the entire 90 minutes in the record-breaking defensive effort. The trio along with the rest of the defense only allowed two shots on goal all game.
The Dukes set themselves up with a rematch against No. 8 Georgia State in the semifinals Friday at 8 p.m. In the regular season matchup, JMU defeated the Panthers 4-1 on Oct. 20.