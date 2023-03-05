The Royal Rivalry made its second appearance in a conference tournament this year, this time in Pensacola, Florida.
No. 1-seeded JMU women’s basketball defeated No. 5 Old Dominion, 70-64, on Sunday in the Sun Belt Conference tournament semifinals, its eighth straight win over the Monarchs. The Dukes are now one win away from claiming a conference championship for the first time since 2016.
“I'm really calm with this group, they make me calm,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “I believe in them, and they believe in themselves, and I think we’re strong.”
Down 66-62 with 26 seconds remaining, the Monarchs drew a foul on JMU junior center Kseniia Kozlova, and Old Dominion graduate guard Makayla Dickens sank both free throws to pull within one score. Then, after two free throws from senior guard Kiki Jefferson that put JMU back up 68-64, Dickens sank a would-be 3-pointer for the Monarchs that would’ve decreased the Dukes’ lead to one, but she had her foot out of bounds before the shot, taking off the needed points with 13 seconds left.
JMU graduate guard Caroline Germond put the finishing touches on the Dukes’ win with two free throws to push the final score to 70-64 — and punch JMU’s ticket to the conference championship in year one of its Sun Belt affiliation.
In the first quarter, the Dukes shot 4-for-9 from the free throw line but just 14.3% from the field at 2-for-14. The Monarchs also shot their worst quarter of the game, going 3-for-15 from the field. The Dukes went on a 3:53 first-quarter scoring drought that ended with Kozlova earning a layup plus a foul at the 3:20 mark. The first quarter ended 9-8 in favor of the Dukes.
The Dukes began to dominate offensively throughout the second, building an 8-0 run early in the quarter that put them ahead 23-14 just over the quarter’s halfway mark. JMU shot 60% from the field at 9-for-15 with 21 second-quarter points and six off the bench. The Monarchs tallied zero bench points during the quarter and shot 3-for-11. At halftime, the Dukes led, 31-20.
The Monarchs outscored the Dukes 25-16 in the third quarter and gained momentum with a 6-0 run mid-quarter. Both teams shot above 50%, with the Dukes going 7-for-13 from the field and Old Dominion firing 9-for-16. The quarter ended with the Dukes up by just two again, 47-45.
“Basketball is a game of runs,” Jefferson said. “And once we play JMU basketball, I think we’re unstoppable.”
Entering the final quarter, the Dukes led by two and had just four points off turnovers to the Monarchs’ 13. JMU scored 10 crucial points in the paint throughout the quarter and shot 7-for-10, while ODU had seven points off the bench but shot just 7-for-20.
Points in the paint were essential in helping the Dukes win with a 34-22 advantage, but the Monarchs dominated in bench points — 26 to JMU’s seven. But the Dukes’ decisive shooting-percentage advantage, 48.1% to Old Dominion’s 35.5%, was enough to secure the win.
The Dukes play the winner of No. 2 Texas State vs. No. 3 Southern Miss in the Sun Belt Conference Championship. That game will culminate play on the women’s side in Pensacola Florida, tomorrow at 2 p.m.
“We’re very excited,” Kozlova said. “We worked very hard throughout the whole season, so we just have to do what we do and stay calm because we know we’re the best team out there.”