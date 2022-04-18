JMU women’s golf had its final tournament of the year April 15-17 at the 2022 CAA Championship. While the Dukes couldn’t compete as a team due to the CAA’s postseason ban, their team leader, sophomore Amelia Williams, finished in the top 10.
JMU opened up the weekend with two top-10 finishes after day one. Williams tied for third with Elon junior Leiu Yuenyong. She ended her day with 74 strokes, just 2-over-par and only one stroke behind the two golfers tied for first. The team’s second top-10 finisher was redshirt sophomore Kendall Turner, who finished with 78 strokes and tied for eighth with six other golfers. She finished with 76 strokes.
On day two, Williams and Turner stayed in the top 10 but dropped to seventh and ninth, respectively. Williams finished the day with 76 strokes, two more than day one, tying her for seventh with William & Mary senior Sarah Houle. Turner improved by one stroke to finish her second day with 75 but ended up sliding down into a three-way tie for ninth.
On the final day, a 75-stroke performance from Williams propelled her to a sixth-place finish, tied with two other golfers, and bringing her total number of strokes to 225. Turner’s 77-stroke output Sunday brought her down to 11th, tied with six other golfers at 228.
JMU women’s golf has officially wrapped up its season and will return in the fall.
JMU final leaderboard
Amelia Williams: T-6, 74-76-75 (+9)
Kendall Turner: T-11, 76-75-77 (+12)
Kate Owens: T-17, 79-76-75 (+14)
Kayleigh Reinke: T-20, 81-76-74 (+15)
Carly Lyvers: T-26, 80-78-76 (+18)
