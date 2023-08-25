Kendall Turner

Redshirt senior Kendall Turner competed in the 2023 NCAA Raleigh Regional, finishing T-37 out of 61 golfers.

 Courtesy of JMU Athletiics

JMU women’s golf released its 2023-24 schedule on Friday.

Fall

  • Boilermaker Classic in West Lafayette, Ind. (Sept. 4-5)

  • Nittany Lion Invitational in State College, Pa. (Sept. 16-17)

  • Lady Paladin Invitational in Greenville, S.C. (Sept. 22-24)

  • Evie Odom Invitational in Virginia Beach (Oct. 6-8)

  • The Ally in West Point, Miss. (Oct. 23-25)

Spring

  • Columbia Classic in Melbourne, Fla. (Feb. 10-12)

  • Great River Cup in Gulfport, Miss. (Feb. 19-20)

  • River Landing Classic in Wallace, N.C. (March 4-5)

  • Spring Break Shootout in Dade City, Fla. (March 18-19)

  • Ironwood Invitational in Greenville, N.C. (April 6-7)

  • Sun Belt Conference Championship in Point Clear, Ala. (April 15-18)

Last year, the Dukes won three tournament titles and finished eighth at the 2023 Sun Belt Championship. Redshirt senior Kendall Turner competed in the 2023 NCAA Raleigh Regional, finishing T-37 out of 61 golfers.

