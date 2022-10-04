JMU women’s golf finished tied for sixth out of 15 teams at the Evie Odom Invitational from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2. Redshirt-senior Kate Owens finished seventh out of 81 golfers, leading the Dukes with a 210 par performance.
JMU started the tournament in fourth after a 295 stroke finish in the first round. However, despite improving with two 282 stroke performances in the second and third rounds respectively, the Dukes ultimately tied for sixth. They finished with a total score of 859 — 19-over-par 840.
Kate Owens started the tournament strong and stayed consistent throughout. She began with an even par on the first, followed by a 69 stroke — 1-under-par 70 — performance in the second round, before finishing with 71 strokes — 1-over-par 70 — in the third.
JMU women’s golf will next travel to Tusla, Oklahoma, for the Dale McNamara Invitational from Oct. 10-11.
JMU Final Leaderboard
Kate Owens 7th, 70-69-71
Kendall Turner T33, 75-73-70
Amelia Williams T37, 76-71-72
Maria Atwood T46, 74-77-69
Haley Quickel T58, 81-69-74