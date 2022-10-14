JMU women’s golf tied for seventh at Dale McNamara Invitational with a score of 894, or 30-over-par 864. Redshirt junior Kendall Turner led the team shooting 219— three-over-par 216 — tying for 12th in a field of 75 golfers.
JMU started the tournament with 307 strokes — 19-over-par 288 — in the first round. The Dukes rebounded with a 285 stroke performance in the second round, the second best score of any team in that round. They finished the tournament with a score of 302 in the third round, resulting in their seventh-place finish.
Turner started her time in the tournament with 77 strokes — five-over-par 72 — in the first round, before improving with 69 strokes in the second and 73 in the third.
JMU women’s golf will next travel to the The Ally at Old Waverly tournament hosted by Mississippi State from Oct. 17-18.
JMU Final Leaderboard
Kendall Turner: T12, 77-69-73
Maria Atwood: 26th, 79-69-76
Amelia Williams: T32, 77-73-77
Tatum Walsh: T48, 80-74-76
Kate Owens: T59, 74-79-81