JMU women’s golf brought home its third win of the spring at the ECU Ironwood Invitational on Tuesday. The Dukes finished first out of 11 teams and carded a team score of 848 (-16) on the par-72 course.
Junior Amelia Williams took first out of 63 golfers and tallied her second career individual win. Williams sat T-5 after day one, shooting a 71 in round one and a 72 in round two. It was Williams’ strong day-two efforts that helped her secure first place. The junior improved by eight strokes in the final round and shot a 64 to lock down her win.
Junior Kendall Turner trailed Williams by just two strokes and finished second out of all golfers. Turner’s second-place finish at the invitational marks her third consecutive top-three finish. The junior led day one tied for first after shooting a 70 in both round one and two. Turner improved by one stroke in her final round, shooting a 69 to place her second overall behind Williams. The junior led the tournament in birdies, 14 fourteen across her three rounds of play.
Redshirt senior Kate Owens and junior Haley Quickel finished together in the top 10 with ninth-place finishes. Owens walked out of day one T-5 after carding a 71 in round one and a 72 in round two. The junior was slotted T-8 behind Owens after shooting a 71 in her first round and a 73 in the second. Owens fell four spots to T-9 after adding just one stroke and shooting a 73 in her final round. Quickel shot a 72 in her final round, which moved her down a spot to finish T-9 alongside Owens.
Freshman Maria Atwood was the final Duke to compete for the team score. Atwood slotted at T-34 after day one, shooting a 75 in round one and a 77 in her second round. The freshman shot a 75 in her final round, dropping her one spot to place her T-35.
Sophomore Kayleigh Reinke competed individually at the invitational. She shot a 69 in her final round, pushing her up 10 spots to place T-21 overall. The sophomore had ended day one T-31 after shooting a 78 in round one and 73 in round two.
Fellow Sun Belt competitor Coastal Carolina also competed at the invitational. The Chanticleers placed T-9 overall and finished with a team score of 903 (+39).
The Dukes next compete in the Sun Belt Championship from April 16-18 in Daytona, Florida.