JMU women’s golf picked up a win for the second time this spring at the Golfweek Intercollegiate in Pawleys Island, South Carolina, on Wednesday. The Dukes finished first out of 17 teams with a team score of 865 (+13) on the par-71 course.
JMU claimed first as a team in round one and continued to sit at the top of the leaderboard across all three rounds. Junior Kendall Turner (2) led for the Dukes at T-4 with a score of 70 (-1) after round one. Junior Haley Quickel (T-19) stayed close on Turner’s heels and sat T-6 after shooting par in her first round of play.
Round two put two new Dukes in the top five of all golfers. Redshirt senior Kate Owens (T-3) jumped up twelve spots and landed T-1 after the second round to lead for the Dukes. Owens shot a 68 (-3) in round two, the lowest score carded by JMU in a round this season. Freshman Maria Atwood (T-14) climbed up nine spots and sat T-3 behind Owens after improving her score by three strokes and shooting a 69 in round two. Turner moved to T-5 after adding two strokes to her previous round and Quickel fell eleven spots to T-17.
Sophomore Kayleigh Reinke (T-57) improved by four strokes in the final round and shot a 76 to help keep the Dukes in their first place position. Reinke started (T-59) and dropped to (T-70) after shooting an 80 in round two. Turner was able to mirror her round one efforts in the final round and shot a 70 to move her from (T-5) to her second place overall finish.
Owens and Atwood were sent back a few places after their third round performances. Owens fell two spots from her T-1 finish in round two after shooting a 74 in her final round to finish T-3 overall. Atwood dropped 11 places with her score of 78 in the third round after sitting T-3 at the end of round two.
The Dukes will play one final tournament before entering the Sun Belt Championship. JMU was able to catch a glimpse of Sun Belt competition as Coastal Carolina and Marshall joined JMU at the Golfweek Intercollegiate. Coastal Carolina, who placed second overall in the Sun Belt last year, finished eighth out of the 17 teams. Marshall finished T-11 out of the 17 competing teams.
JMU will head to the ECU Ironwood Invitational from April 3-4 in Greenville, North Carolina, for its final event of the regular season. The Dukes placed third overall in its previous trip to Greenville last spring.