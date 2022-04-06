Two tournaments in 10 days wrapped up JMU women’s golf’s spring regular season: an 11th-place finish in the March 27-29 Chattanooga Classic and the Ironwood Invitational from April 4-5 hosted by East Carolina University, where JMU finished third.
Chattanooga Classic
JMU was knotted with Florida International and Florida Atlantic at T-13 among 20 teams after round one; 11th-18th place were within 11 strokes of one another. Senior Carly Lyvers led among Dukes — her 74 (2-over-par 72) was T-17 in the 105-golfer field.
Redshirt sophomore Kendall Turner was 35th, at 4-over. Redshirt junior Kate Owens, sophomore Amelia Williams and freshman Kayleigh Reinke shot 80, 81 and 83 in round one, respectively.
At no point did JMU shoot under par as a team, but it came its closest in round two. A cumulative 297 (9-over) was catalyzed by Turner’s 1-over, as she jumped to T-23 and JMU to ninth.
While Lyvers dropped seven strokes, Owens improved by 10 strokes, shooting JMU’s second best round of the tournament — 2-under — and catapulting from 70th to 33rd. Williams and Reinke both improved by four and six strokes, landing at T-72 and T-82, respectively, through two rounds.
In the tournament’s last round, JMU dropped three strokes and two places, but Turner improved by another four strokes — her third-round 3-under was the best JMU round of the weekend. She led all JMU golfers at 12th. Owens dropped four strokes in round three, which netted her T-36. Lyvers, Williams and Reinke all shot within one stroke of one another in round three and all finished within five strokes of one another over the tournament.
JMU staved off 12th-place Wisconsin by two strokes and finished five strokes behind future Sun Belt foe Southern Mississippi.
JMU final leaderboard
Kendall Turner - 12th, 76-73-69 (+2)
Kate Owens - T-36th, 80-70-74 (+10)
Carly Lyvers - T-69th, 74-81-79 (+18)
Amelia Williams - 76th, 81-77-78 (+20)
Kayleigh Reinke - 89th, 83-77-79 (+24)
Ironwood Invitational
JMU was steady the whole way, with just a five-stroke difference between its first and last round, improving by three then two strokes and from fifth to third place in the 12-team field.
Reinke’s 1-under-par 72 drove JMU and herself to fifth place after round one. Turner was on the other end of par, 1-over, good enough for T-16. No JMU golfer was below 52nd place.
Round two saw JMU slot at T-4, tied with tournament host East Carolina. Reinke fell back six strokes, but Turner jumped to T-6. Each JMU golfer was inside the top 30 after two rounds — Lyvers and Williams were T-29 after shooting second-round 75 and 72s, respectively.
In the final round, JMU climbed to third place — partly aided by a two-stroke drop from East Carolina. Turner fell six strokes and to T-15, but she tied with her teammate, Lyvers, who shot 2-under in round three. All JMU golfers finished within five strokes of each other.
The third-place finish was two strokes behind Charlotte and one stroke ahead of East Carolina, while the College of Charleston ran away with the crown by seven strokes. It’s also the second time this spring the Dukes edged out East Carolina — the Pirates finished one stroke behind JMU at the River Landing Classic from March 7-8.
JMU final leaderboard
Kendall Turner - T-15, 73-70-76 (+3)
Carly Lyvers - T-15, 74-75-70 (+3)
Kate Owens - T-18, 75-73-72 (+4)
Amelia Williams - T-22, 77-72-72 (+5)
Kayleigh Reinke - T-26, 71-77-74 (+6)
One more tournament, the 2022 CAA Championship from April 15-17, awaits JMU. Only the individuals can place; the Dukes can’t defend their 2021 team title due to the CAA postseason ban.
