Weather Alert

...ELEVATED FIRE DANGER THROUGH THIS EVENING FOR AREAS FROM THE CENTRAL SHENANDOAH VALLEY TO ALLEGHENIES... Elevated fire weather conditions are expected today for the higher elevations west of the Shenandoah Valley, especially near the Allegheny Front where downsloping west-northwest winds will produce near-critical fire danger this afternoon. An elevated fire danger exists in the central Shenandoah Valley today. Expect west winds around 10 to 15 mph, with gusts of 20 to 25 mph. Winds could gust up to 30 mph in parts of Grant, Pendleton, and Highland Counties. Minimum relative humidity values are forecast to be between 15 to 25 percent this afternoon. Fuel moisture is very low in this area. Exercise extreme caution if handling open flames or equipment that creates sparks. Dispose of cigarette buds, matches, and other flammable items in appropriate containers. Keep vehicles off of dry grass and obey local burn bans. Most dry grasses, dead leaves, and other tree litter could easily ignite and spread fire quickly. Outdoor burning is strongly discouraged. For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and wildfire prevention and eduction, please visit your state's forestry or environmental protection website.