JMU women's golf placed eighth out of 13 teams at the Sun Belt Championship on Tuesday.
Here’s what you need to know:
The Dukes entered the tournament as the top seed. JMU had won three of its four spring tournaments, coming off a first place finish at the ECU Ironwood Invitational.
After the first two rounds of play, the Dukes sat T-6 out of 13 teams. Juniors Amelia Williams and Kendall Turner led the Dukes, both sitting T-8.
The final round was the Dukes’ highest score across three rounds of play. JMU carded a team score of 306 to bump it down to its eighth place finish.
Williams finished highest for JMU, placing T-12 out of all golfers.
The eighth place finish marks the end of the Dukes’ 2023 spring season. JMU will set its sights to start preparing for its 2023 fall campaign.