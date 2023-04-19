Turner puts

Redshirt junior Kendall Turner puts during the Golfweek Intercollegiate on March 27-29. Turner finished the Sun Belt Championship T-8 alongside fellow Duke, junior Amelia Williams.

 Courtesy of JMU athletics

JMU women's golf placed eighth out of 13 teams at the Sun Belt Championship on Tuesday. 

Here’s what you need to know:

  • The Dukes entered the tournament as the top seed. JMU had won three of its four spring tournaments, coming off a first place finish at the ECU Ironwood Invitational. 

  • After the first two rounds of play, the Dukes sat T-6 out of 13 teams. Juniors Amelia Williams and Kendall Turner led the Dukes, both sitting T-8. 

  • The final round was the Dukes’ highest score across three rounds of play. JMU carded a team score of 306 to bump it down to its eighth place finish. 

  • Williams finished highest for JMU, placing T-12 out of all golfers. 

The eighth place finish marks the end of the Dukes’ 2023 spring season. JMU will set its sights to start preparing for its 2023 fall campaign.

