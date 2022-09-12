JMU women’s golf started its 2022-23 season this past weekend with a fourth place finish out of 15 teams at the Yale Invitational. Junior Haley Quickel led the Dukes with a 212-stroke performance — 1-under-par 213 over three rounds — and finished tied for fourth out of 81 golfers in the individual standings.
JMU ended the first round tied for sixth with Boston College with 297 strokes. The Dukes slowly climbed the rankings all weekend, placing fifth after the second round thanks to a 287 cumulative stroke performance, then finishing the tournament with another 287 stroke output in the third round, propelling them to fourth place.
Quickel was consistent throughout the weekend, starting off the tournament tied for fifth with three other golfers before jumping up to fourth, tying Harvard freshman Charissa Shang and University of Pennsylvania freshman Julie Shin. JMU junior Amelia Williams started her weekend tied for 25th with five other golfers before bouncing back with a 14th-place finish, tied with Maryland freshman AnPhi Le.
JMU will next travel to Furman for the Lady Paladin Invitational, a three-day tournament from Sept. 23-25.
JMU final leaderboard
Haley Quickel: T4, 71-70-71
Amelia Williams: T14, 72-76-69
Kendall Turner: T24, 75-70-76
Kate Owens: T31, 79-73-71
Tatum Walsh: T57, 81-74-77