JMU women’s golf continued its fall season with a fifth place finish out of 18 teams at the Lady Paladin Invitational this past weekend. Freshman Maria Atwood led the Dukes with a 218-stroke performance — 2-over-par 216 over three rounds — and finished tied for 11th out of 95 other golfers.
JMU started off the weekend tied for 10th in the first round with Florida Atlantic after a 303-stroke performance to open the tournament. The Dukes slowly improved over the next two rounds, moving to ninth place thanks to 295 strokes in the second before finishing the tournament with a 286 stroke performance in the third.
JMU finished with 884 strokes — 20-over-par 864 over three rounds — to secure its fifth-place finish.
Atwood’s performance catalyzed the Dukes’ turnaround. She started the weekend tied for 20th with a 75-stroke performance in the first round. A 72-stroke performance in the second, followed by a tournament best 71 stroke performance in the third, helped elevate her to an 11th place finish overall.
JMU travels to Old Dominion for its next tournament, the Evie Odom Invitational, which will span three days from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1.
JMU final leaderboard
Maria Atwood: T11, 75-72-71
Kendall Turner: T14, 79-71-69
Kate Owens: T22, 73-75-74
Haley Quickel: T51, 76-77-75
Amelia Williams: T58, 80-77-72
Kayleigh Reinke: T71, 77-77-78
Ana Tsiros: 87, 78-85-78