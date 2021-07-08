JMU women’s golf announced its 2021-22 schedule Wednesday, beginning Labor Day weekend at Penn State. The Dukes travel to Florida International University for the Pat Bradley Invitational in mid-October before going on a four-month recess.
In the spring, the Dukes return to the state they last departed in the fall with a tournament hosted by Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton. The spring season includes three trips to courses JMU played at last year — Chattanooga, East Carolina and UNC Wilmington. The latter is where the Dukes broke six combined individual and team records. The reigning CAA champions travel as far west as Nevada and cap off the season with the CAA Championships from April 15-17 at St. James Plantation in Southport, N.C.
Fall 2021 tournament schedule
Nittany Lion Invitational at Penn State Golf Course (State College, Pa.): Sept. 4-5
William & Mary Invitational at Kingsmill Resort - The River Course (Williamsburg, Va.): Sept. 12-13
Lady Paladin Invitational at Furman Golf Club (Greenville, S.C.): Sept. 24-26
Edisto Island Invitational at Plantation Course at Edisto (Edisto Island, S.C.): Oct. 10-12
Pat Bradley Invitational at Lakewood Ranch Golf & Country Club (Lakewood Ranch, Fla.): Oct. 16-18
Spring 2022 tournament schedule
FAU Paradise Invitational at Osprey Point Golf Course (Boca Raton, Fla.): Feb. 7-8
The Rebel at Spanish Trail Country Club (Las Vegas, Nev.): Feb. 14-15
River Landing Classic at River Landing Golf Club (Wallace, N.C.): Mar. 7-8
Chattanooga Classic at Council Fire Golf Club (Chattanooga, Tenn.): Mar. 27-28
Ironwood Invitational at Ironwood Golf Club (Greenville, N.C.): Apr. 4-5
2022 CAA Championships at St. James Plantation (Southport, N.C.): Apr. 15-17
If JMU repeats as CAA champions, it’ll advance to NCAA Regionals from May 9-11 at one of four locations — New Mexico, Michigan, Oklahoma State or Florida State University. The Dukes’ future appears to be bright, as all five starters are returning to the links this fall and spring.
