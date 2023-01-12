JMU women’s basketball moved to 15-2 and 5-0 in the Sun Belt Conference on Thursday after its 73-64 win at home over Appalachian State.
After the first quarter, the Dukes lead the Mountaineers, 23-17. Both JMU senior guard Kiki Jefferson and junior center Kseniia Kozlova had six points. App State junior guard Faith Alston racked up seven points for the Mountaineers.
At halftime, the Dukes maintained their lead over the Mountaineers, 39-30. Jefferson became JMU’s lone leading scorer with nine points and three rebounds. Alston continued to lead the Mountaineers with nine points.
At the end of the third quarter, JMU kept its nine-point lead over App State, 56-47. Jefferson got up to 14 points for JMU while App State’s sophomore guard Emily Carver became its leading scorer, also with 14 points.
After a near-comeback by the Mountaineers, the Dukes pulled through for a 73-64 win. App State trailed 62-60 with 1:52 left after a layup from sophomore Emily Carver, but the Dukes closed the game on an 11-4 run.
Jefferson finished as the lead scorer for the Dukes with 21 points and nine rebounds. Carver led the Mountaineers with 22 points and two rebounds. Kozlova also finished her seventh straight game for the Dukes in double-digit points after finishing this match with 14. JMU faces Georgia State at home Jan. 14 at 4 p.m. App State will continue its travels, next to Georgia Southern the same day at 2 p.m.