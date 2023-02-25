With 7:24 left in the fourth quarter, JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan pulled out a trick the Dukes hadn’t used this season. And it nearly worked.
Tears, flowers and framed photographs are the physical things that often make up a Senior Night. But a buzzer-beating 3-pointer, two JMU (23-7, 13-5 Sun Belt) lineups and a three-way Sun Belt regular season first-place tie made up this one, celebrating graduate guard Caroline Germond and senior guard Kiki Jefferson.
It wasn't the seniors that made the game, either, but a group of freshmen and a transfer junior who nearly salvaged the Dukes’ regular season finale before Marshall (16-14, 9-9 Sun Belt) clinched the win, 71-58.
“Pretty bad performance in my mind,” O’Regan said. “I give Marshall a lot of credit. They outplayed us in a lot of ways.”
The Thundering Herd played a fast-paced game, particularly on the perimeter. JMU struggled to come near the paint or get any shot off, for that matter. Dukes’ Jefferson was held scoreless throughout most of the first half, only sinking two free throws before heading into the locker room.
“I think it’s more of the emotions than being tough,” Germond said.
Meanwhile, Marshall made every basket look easy. Driving through the base, step-back jumpers and from way beyond the 3-point line — all were no issue for the Herd. Especially for Marshall junior Abby Beeman, who led all players with 20 points.
A 16-0 Marshall lead put JMU behind by 20. Then, O’Regan went for the unconventional with 7:24 to go.
He cleared the starters out and put four freshmen and a transfer in.
JMU forward Cheyenne Rowe, guard Chloe Sterling, forward Mya Kon, guard Kadidia Tours and guard Amira Williams silenced the Herd long enough to come within nine points with 3:30 to play.
Everything the starters struggled to do felt like it clicked for the new rotation.
“They never let us down tonight,” Germond said of the freshmen. “Even though they hadn’t played tonight, they gave their heart, they played hard and they fought.”
Still, it wasn’t enough to make the comeback, and JMU’s Senior Night got spoiled. O’Regan said it wasn’t an easy loss to digest with the Sun Belt tournament next week, even with the No. 1 seed already in hand.
The Dukes will have a two-game bye in the tournament and won’t know their first opponent until after the second round.
“I don't think it’s going to be difficult,” Jefferson said about being the No. 1 seed in the tournament. “But we're just going to go through the game plan our first game and try to come out with a win.”