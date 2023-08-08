As JMU football took the stage Wednesday on Day 2 of Sun Belt Media Days, it had backing it didn't have one year ago: a projected first-place finish in the conference's preseason East Division coaches' poll. Sports Editor Jackson Hephner sat down with head coach Curt Cignetti and two preseason First-Team All-Sun Belt Dukes, redshirt senior offensive lineman Nick Kidwell and redshirt junior defensive tackle James Carpenter, to discuss the poll and how the Dukes plan to manage expectations in the competitive east.