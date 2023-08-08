JMU women’s basketball and its Sun Belt Conference opponents released their schedules Tuesday.
Nonconference:
vs. EMU (Nov. 6)
vs. Toledo (Nov. 8)
vs. VCU (Nov. 19)
vs. Wake Forest (Dec. 3)
vs. William & Mary (Dec. 7)
at Xavier (Nov. 11)
Cancun Challenge vs. Michigan State (Nov. 23)
Cancun Challenge vs. Montana State (Nov. 24)
at Liberty (Dec. 1)
at Maine (Dec. 17)
at. Maryland (Dec. 20)
Conference:
at ULM (Dec. 30)
vs. Arkansas State (Jan. 4)
vs. Louisiana (Jan. 6)
at Southern Miss (Jan. 11)
at Troy (Jan. 13)
vs. Georgia Southern (Jan. 18)
vs. ODU (Jan. 20)
vs. Marshall (Jan. 24)
vs. App State (Jan 27)
at Georgia State (Jan. 31)
at Marshall (Feb. 3)
vs. South Alabama (Feb. 7)
MAC-Sun Belt Challenge (opponent TBD)
vs. Georgia State (Feb. 15)
vs. Coastal Carolina (Feb. 17)
at Georgia Southern (Feb. 22)
at App State (Feb. 24)
at Coastal Carolina (Feb. 28)
at ODU (March 1)
After going 28-6 (13-5 Sun Belt), and defeating Texas State, 81-51 in the Sun Belt Championship last season, women’s hoops looks toward returning players such as redshirt sophomore guard Peyton McDaniel, redshirt junior Steph Ouderkirk and redshirt junior Kseniia Kozlova after former senior guard and conference player of the year Kiki Jefferson transferred to Louisville.
CORRECTION (8/9/2023, 6:54 p.m.): A previous version of the article stated that JMU will be hosting Maryland on December 20. The article has been updated to reflect that the game will be at Maryland.