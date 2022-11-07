Even with a fresh start, new faces, combinations and new black-and-purple uniforms, lingering issues from last season found their way onto the court during JMU women’s basketball’s season opener against Maine.
“I'm sitting in this in the staff locker room, and I thought to myself, like this feels the exact same,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said.
The 60-58 loss was a “dogfight” as O’Regan described it. O’Regan continues his now-year-long search for the Dukes’ identity. Even with a few continuity returning to the lineup and a few brighter moments, glaring issues still stood out.
O’Regan put transfers Caroline Germond, a senior guard from TCU, and Kesniia Kozlova, a junior center from Middle Tennessee State, in the starting five, saying they’d earned the opportunity during the preseason. Germond finished the game with 8 points and 4 rebounds, while Kozlova had 10 points and 5 rebounds.
Junior guard Peyton McDaniel made her first appearance since February 2021 and senior guard Claire Neff rejoined after her early exit last season. The two didn’t play much — less than 15 minutes each — mostly because of how Maine’s press defense was affecting the team, O’Regan said.
The combinations O’Regan put on the court kept the Dukes in the game throughout the first three quarters, but it wasn’t a simple task.
The reigning American East champions remained one step behind JMU until the start of the fourth quarter, when the Blackbears unleashed a few 3-pointers — one uncontested after a turnover — that gave Maine a five-point lead.
“When it gets tight … it becomes a much more isolated defensive effort,” O’Regan said. “For me, we lacked a little bit of discipline, but I think that can come with time.”
With the tides turned on JMU, senior guard Kiki Jefferson delivered multiple game-tying shots, earning herself a double-double. The senior, along with Kozlova, gave Maine the ball back with 12 seconds to play before a late screen left the Blackbears with another nearly uncontested game-winning bucket with less than 0.5 seconds left to play.
“I think we have to learn how to keep the level of effort consistently throughout the game more,” Kozlova said. “We started pretty well in the first half, and then we have to learn as a team how to keep that level of energy throughout the whole game.”
While even the Dukes left the season opener frustrated and with elements of last season still needing improvement, O’Regan said he prefers this outcome because it focuses his team on making the gradual difference he hopes for better than a win would.
“Let's say we won 61-60,” O’Regan said. “How much of this stuff is like brushed under, ‘Oh, yeah, well, we still got it done?’ No, I'm glad we didn't get it done. The band-aid needs to be ripped off.”
JMU plays on the road Wednesday evening in a game recently added to the schedule against Millersville at 7 p.m. It’s in Jefferson’s hometown, a game she said she was ecstatic to learn was scheduled. The Blackbears host UMass next Monday for a 7 p.m. tipoff.