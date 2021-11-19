In its first road game of the season, JMU women’s basketball took Liberty to overtime but ultimately dropped its second game of the year in a 66-61 loss. In the first six minutes, the Flames jumped out to a 10-2 lead, with a huge part of that coming from a 1-8 start from the field for JMU. Coincidentally, this was matched by a 10-2 margin in rebounds for Liberty -- with three of those being on the offensive glass. At the end of the quarter, the Dukes found themselves down 14-4.
Despite outscoring Liberty 13-7 in the second quarter, JMU still trailed 21-17 at halftime. The Flames still held a commanding 29-14 margin in rebounds. Both teams failed to find their footing beyond the arc, combining for 0-for-16 from three-point range.
Both teams exchanged runs in the third quarter. A pair of threes from redshirt senior guard Priscilla Smeenge extended Liberty’s lead to seven at 35-28. Coming off the bench, sophomore forward Stephanie Ourderkirk added two threes of her own to bring the Dukes back within a point. At the end of the third quarter, Liberty held a 35-34 lead.
In the fourth quarter, the Dukes went on a scoring drought lasting three minutes — allowing Liberty to take a 45-38 lead. The Flames kept this seven-point lead into the final 100 seconds before JMU began its comeback. With nine seconds left, senior guard Madison Green hit the game-tying3-pointer-pointer to knot the game up at 49-49.
Green then drew an offensive foul to regain possession for the Dukes with 4.5 seconds left. Jefferson failed to hit the fadeaway jumper as time expired, and the game went to overtime..
Flames redshirt sophomore Jordan Bailey hit a go-ahead 3-pointer to put Liberty up 56-55 with 2:24 to go, and the Flames kept the lead for the rest of the way. The Flames iced the game at the foul line to escape with the win.
JMU falls to 1-2 and returns to the court Nov. 21 to host Hampton at 2 p.m. Now 3-0, Liberty stays in Lynchburg, Virginia to face Memphis on Nov. 23 at 7 p.m.
