Weather Alert

...Enhanced Threat for Fire Spread through this evening... Dry fuels, low relative humidity, and gusty westerly winds will produce favorable conditions for wildfire spread through this evening across portions of far western Maryland, eastern West Virginia and central and western Virginia. Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses and tree litter that ignite will have the potential to spread quickly.