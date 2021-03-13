After the standout win against Northeastern in the CAA quarterfinals, JMU women’s basketball turned its attention to the next challenge –– the semifinals against Drexel. Despite a heated regulation and overtime play, the Dukes ultimately ended their season in a devastating 79-76 loss.
“That one is a tough pill for me to swallow,” head coach Sean O’Regan said. “I thought we gave our whole heart in that game.”
Both teams wasted no time settling into the game, as it was close from the start. Graduate student Anne Diouf worked both ends of the court, leading the team with four points and two rebounds at the first timeout. However, junior guard Jaylin Carodine took over and led the team with five points by the end of the quarter, and the game was tied 20-20.
“We know that basketball is a game of runs,” sophomore guard Kiki Jefferson said. “We just knew that we had to control the run heading into it and play our JMU basketball.”
Unlike the quarterfinals’ second quarter, JMU worked through the Dragons’ defense and broke the tie early on. Freshman guard Jamia Hazell pushed herself on both sides of the court, letting the Dukes take an 8-point lead. Personal fouls for JMU didn’t phase the roster, showing how deep the Dukes were. After 20 minutes of play, JMU held a comfortable 39-29 lead.
“We came out with a whole lot of swagger on the offensive half,” O’Regan said. “I thought we did a good job in the second quarter taking control of the game.”
Keeping with yesterday’s theme, the Dukes had seven players score by halftime. Junior guard Madison Green couldn’t seem to miss a shot, scoring nine points –– including two 3-pointers –– in her early minutes on the court.
“We were free flowing even in the first quarter,” O’Regan said. “When we’re at our best, we’re sharing the ball well.”
Drexel started the second half with strong momentum, with an 11-0 run to retake the lead early. The Dukes struggled to handle the ball offensively, giving Drexel 13 turnovers before the end of the third quarter. Hitting a seesaw pattern, the Dukes and Dragons went back and forth for the majority of the time.
The Dragons seemingly silenced JMU for the final minutes of the third, going on an 11-0 run to gain the lead at 55-46. Drexel junior guard Keishana Washington finished the third with 21 points for the Dragons, commanding the court to her will as the third came to a close.
“Once I got it going, my teammates kept giving me the ball,” Washington said. “Without them, I wouldn’t have been able to score and play the way I did tonight.”
In the comeback, or go home final quarter, JMU scrapped for every possession it could get. The Dukes managed to cut the lead as close as two, with the help of Jefferson, and fouls became the difference in the game.
Drexel had five fouls halfway through the final quarter, giving JMU free throw opportunities late in the game. Despite the advantage, the Dukes suffered a three-minute scoring drought that made offense difficult. Drexel held JMU back as long as it could to try and secure the comeback win.
“To come back against a team like James Madison says a lot about our time,” Drexel head coach Amy Mallon said. “This is the time you have to do it, so I’m so proud of how they played.”
As the final minutes winded down the clock, with JMU only behind by two points, O’Regan called the timeout to organize the team and create the game plan. Jefferson took matters into her own hands and tied the game with only 20 seconds on the clock. The tie would stay that way, and the teams required the extra overtime period.
“We had to take it one possession at a time,” Washington said. “I’m hoping that tomorrow we’ll be able to do the same.”
The five-minute overtime period kicked off with Drexel taking the early lead and control for four minutes. Jefferson came in and sunk the much-needed 3-pointer to make the game a single possession. With only three seconds on the clock, JMU had one chance to force a double overtime, but it fell short and lost 79-76.
“I can see the big picture, and I love this team,” O’Regan said. “I don’t like losing at all but I do think there’s a benefit to this big picture.”
Drexel will go on to play Delaware in the CAA championship game Saturday. It’s unclear what the future holds for JMU this season, as WNIT bids haven’t been announced yet. If the Dukes don’t secure a bid this season, the team will reconvene for the 2021-22 season in November.
