JMU women’s basketball defeated Louisiana, 65-59, in a thriller Thursday in its annual Pink Out game, with players, coaches and fans sporting pink uniforms, shoes and shirts to promote cancer awareness.
“What we spent the week talking about was mental toughness,” head coach Sean O’Regan said. “Things can beat you down if you’re not acting with toughness. But none of that stuff matters. The only thing that matters is that we’re going to find a way to win, and I thought that was our priority today, and I think that’s the reason we won.”
Both teams struggled to score early, with the Dukes beginning the game 1-for-9 from the floor and 1-for-6 from 3-point range. Louisiana began 1-for-8 from the floor.
Five offensive rebounds led to eight second-chance points in the first quarter for the Dukes, including a 3-pointer from junior guard/forward Kobe King-Hawea following an offensive rebound from junior center Kseniia Kozlova. The Dukes finished the quarter 3-for-11 from beyond the arc, propelling them to 13-6 at the start of the second quarter.
“I think we knew going in that we had to crash the glass hard,” junior guard Peyton McDaniel said. “That’s our mentality every game. We found different ways to get those offensive rebounds.”
Louisiana began the second quarter on a run, outscoring JMU 10-7 in the first 6:25. The Ragin’ Cajuns’ points came from the paint far more than the Dukes, outscoring JMU 30 to 12. Sophomore center Mariah Stewart was a large part of the Ragin’ Cajuns interior dominance as she led all scorers with 17 points, all in the paint.
“[Stewart] kind of called my bluff,” O’Regan said. “We were going to protect the paint, but only really on drives. She proved me wrong. I didn’t think they had a post that could get those sorts of numbers.”
As the quarter wound down, the Dukes’ fortunes turned. McDaniel scored eight consecutive points for JMU, including two 3-pointers. She led all scorers with 14 at the end of the half. McDaniel’s scoring helped the Dukes shift momentum, as they ended the second quarter making six of their final seven shots as they outscored Louisiana 12-7 to close out the half.
Louisiana senior guard Sherry Porter helped stop the bleeding for the Ragin’ Cajuns late in the second quarter, hitting a jumper with six seconds remaining to send the teams to halftime at 32-23.
King-Hawea kicked off scoring in the second half with a 3-pointer, her second of the night. However, things began to trend down for the Dukes, with Louisiana going on a 9-0 run as JMU went 0-8 from the floor and didn’t score for five minutes. Sophomore forward Mikaya Tynes brought some excitement back into the Atlantic Union Bank Center for the Dukes with a block, followed by two free throws from senior guard Kiki Jefferson to end the scoring drought.
Louisiana again cut the Dukes’ lead to one, as Stewart added to her 17 on the night. However, the Dukes answered with a 9-3 run to extend their lead back to seven, capped off with a 3-pointer from Jefferson from the top of the key, to make it 53-46 with 6:20 remaining.
Jefferson went only 2-for-15 from the floor but came alive down the stretch. She scored eight of her 12 points in the fourth in her first game starting since Jan. 28, registering valuable assists and hitting clutch free throws to stave off the Ragin’ Cajuns’ comeback. The Dukes looked to have the game in hand, up five with under a minute to go and possession, but a Germond turnover followed by a Louisiana jumper cut the lead to 60-57.
But Jefferson drew a foul with 19.1 seconds remaining, then hit a free throw to put the Dukes up four. Germond and McDaniels continued to hit free throws to end the game, 65-59.
JMU moves back into a tie for second in the Sun Belt Conference at 19-7 (9-4 Sun Belt), and will look to build on its victory when Arkansas State comes to the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Saturday at 4 p.m. Louisiana falls to 14-11 (8-5 Sun Belt) and faces South Alabama on the road the same day at 3 p.m.
“Shots are going to have to fall, but if it's not falling, like today, just getting rebounds, getting stops, just encouraging my teammates,” Jefferson said. “I took a charge that my teammates went crazy for. Anything I can do to help, whether it's scoring or not scoring, I’ll be there.”