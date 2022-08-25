JMU women’s basketball head coach Sean O’Regan announced the Dukes’ nonconference schedule for the 2022-23 season, beginning Nov. 7 against Maine.
JMU will open its season with a two-game homestand versus Maine and Queens before its first road game against Longwood on Nov. 17.
The Dukes’ two biggest nonconference games are against North Carolina and Liberty at home on Nov. 20 and 23, respectively.
To wrap up the conference schedule, JMU goes on a four-game road trip spanning from Dec. 11-21, which includes a stop at former CAA foe William & Mary.
JMU’s Sun Belt schedule was announced with the rest of the conference July 13.
