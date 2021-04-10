Five days out from the CAA tournament, the Dukes wrapped up regular season play with a trip to Wilmington, North Carolina, to face the Seahawks of UNCW. JMU travels back to Harrisonburg after a 3-1 loss.
Action started quickly as UNCW’s redshirt junior forward Morgan Nanni fired the first shot of the game at 2’, that went over the net. Less than a minute later, senior forward/midfielder Ginger Deel answered with a shot on goal for the Dukes that was saved by freshman goalkeeper Blair Barefoot.
The pace of the game slowed down considerably, with chippiness on both teams becoming a theme — five fouls were called in five minutes from 9’ to 14’.
At 23’, senior midfielder/forward Ebony Wiseman subbed into the game to try and give the Dukes a spark on offense. Twenty-two seconds later, Wiseman found the back of the net off a Deel assist to give the Dukes a 1-0 lead.
At 26’, UNCW came close to answering with a shot that hit the crossbar from senior midfielder Audry Harding. This shot and corner kicks at 35’ were the closest the Seahawks came to knotting it up in the first half — the Dukes took a 1-0 lead into halftime.
UNCW came out of the locker room on the attack with two more corner kicks less than two minutes into the second half. Two shots by the Seahawks at 46’ and 50’ by junior defender Talia Parrous and freshman forward Hayley Magnussen, respectively, kept the Dukes on their heels early in the second.
At 54’, JMU mustered a much-needed offense with a low, centered shot by redshirt junior midfielder/defender Hannah Coullng that was saved by Blair. Three minutes later, a foul on Coulling led to a subsequent goal for the Seahawks by Nanni off a Harding assist and tied the game at 1 at 58’.
From then on, UNCW didn’t look back.
At 65’, Harding gave the Seahawks a 2-1 edge. JMU started to let its frustration show at 69’ when Wiseman received a yellow card — JMU tried to revive the team after the foul with a mass substitution.
UNCW put the icing on the cake at 80’ with another goal that Magnussen scored off a Nanni pass. JMU scored two goals in five minutes last Sunday against William & Mary, but the magic couldn’t be recreated this afternoon in Wilmington.
Both teams look ahead to the CAA tournament hosted by Towson from April 15-17. With the win, UNCW improves to 6-2 (4-0 CAA), while JMU falls to 1-3-2 (1-3-1 CAA).
