The Diamond Dukes went 1-2 in a three-game series for the second consecutive weekend — this time at William & Mary.
The Dukes took game one 9-5 over William & Mary on Saturday where the game’s start time was bumped up to 11 a.m. due to impending rain. JMU was up early in the top of the first and brought redshirt junior Conor Hartigan in to score. Hartigan then hit an RBI single in the top of the third, putting the Dukes up 2-0. Redshirt sophomore Kyle Novak added the score with a two-run homer, putting JMU up 4-0 mid third.
William & Mary cut JMU's lead in the bottom of the third, courtesy of a two RBI double from senior Matt McDermott. JMU added another run to its total in the top of the fourth after redshirt sophomore left-fielder Trevon Dabney stole home.
The Dukes continued to put the pressure on in the top of seventh with four RBIs, including two from redshirt sophomore DH Travis Reifsnider, who hit a two-RBI double. Dabney singled for an RBI and redshirt freshman third baseman Mason Dunaway doubled to left center for an RBI.
William & Mary tried to rally in the bottom of the seventh, scoring three runs, which included a two-run homer from McDermott. The team wasn’t able to come back quick enough, as the Dukes won 9-5. Redshirt freshman pitcher Donovan Burke was credited with the win, now 3-0 on the season. He threw four strikeouts and only gave up two runs.
The Dukes dropped game two Sunday afternoon 6-3. JMU was up 1-0 after an RBI single from redshirt junior outfielder Conor Hartigan. William & Mary took the lead in the bottom of the fourth. Junior utility player Matt Thomas notched an RBI for McDermott to give William & Mary its first score of the game. Junior third baseman Hunter Hart hit a two-RBI single to put the Tribe up 3-1.
The bottom of the fifth was where the game took a bad turn for the Dukes. The Dukes gave up two forced runs from walking batters, putting them behind 5-1. Another RBI from Hart put William & Mary up 6-1 through five innings.
The Dukes mounted two more runs in the top of the seventh but ultimately ended up losing 6-3. Redshirt junior pitcher Justin Showalter was credited with the loss, now 1-1 this season. He had four strikeouts in the game but gave up five of the six William & Mary runs.
Game three was nearly a stalemate throughout, as the Dukes lost 1-0 in Sunday’s second game. Neither team scored through the first four innings. Thomas hit an RBI double in the top of the fifth, which was the only score in the game. Redshirt junior pitcher Anthony Piccolino was credited with the loss, now 1-2 this season. He threw three strikeouts against the nine batters he faced.
The Dukes now sit at 7-11, while William & Mary sits at 11-19. JMU will be back home this Sunday for a doubleheader against St. Joseph’s, the first game starts at 12 p.m. followed by the second at 3 p.m.
