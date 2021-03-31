JMU swim and dive won its fourth consecutive CAA championship Wednesday after a five-day event in two locations. With the championship, the current seniors are the first class to win every conference championship of their career in JMU history, and the third time in CAA history.
JMU divers started off the championship meet Friday and Saturday with the 1-meter and 3-meter CAA championships. Senior diver Emily Gross took the 3-meter crown with a final score of 297.90 after placing fifth in the preliminaries. Senior Sarah Stim took bronze with a score of 276.75, followed by senior Faith Anderson in fourth with 274.35.
Although no Dukes took gold in the 1-meter championships, sophomore Lindsey Hammar placed second, scoring 265.90. Gross came in third at 263.35, senior Samantha Ullman placed fourth with 254.80 and Anderson came in sixth with 250.05.
Heading into the swimming portion of the championships, William & Mary was the biggest threat to JMU during Monday’s events. The Tribe stood in first place following the finals, with JMU trailing by only 42 points.
After that, JMU took over. The Dukes took one gold, two silver and a bronze medal to catapult them to first place. Senior Mackenzie Lawson took JMU’s lone gold Tuesday in the 100-yard butterfly, her first CAA medal. Once the second day’s events were over, JMU stood in first with 546 points.
Day three saw multiple JMU medals to secure the victory. Senior freestyler Julianna Jones took her third CAA championship title, dominating the 1650-yard freestyle. Senior Bailey Butler came in second for the same event. Freshman backstroker Madison Cottrell took first in the 200-yard backstroke in a come-from-behind fashion for her second championship title of the meet.
Lawson took third in the 200-yard breaststroke, and junior Morgan Whaley took silver in the 200-yard butterfly. To cap off the meet, JMU denied the Tribe of breaking the 27-year drought of sweeping every relay — winning gold in the 400-yard freestyle.
JMU finished its season with a perfect 3-0 regular season record. Head coach Dane Pedersen received CAA co-Coach of the Year, Most Outstanding Swimmer went to Cottrell for her rookie season performance, and the Dukes won the championships with a final score of 829 points.
