After a bye week, JMU football returned this week. Other sports like field hockey and men’ soccer shined this week. Here’s what happened.
Football (4-0, 2-0 CAA)
JMU football beat New Hampshire 23-21 Saturday. The Dukes trailed by four entering the fourth quarter, but redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson found redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton on a 30-yard touchdown to give JMU the game-winner. Johnson was 33-for-44 for 273 yards and three touchdowns and an interception.
Thornton caught a career-high 12 passes for 112 yards and two touchdowns. Redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey finished with five tackles and his first career interception.
Men’s soccer (8-2, 3-0 CAA)
JMU men’s soccer defeated George Washington 3-2 Thursday thanks to a last-second goal by senior midfielder Connor Hester. The Dukes fell behind 2-0 early but scored three times in the second half to win their fifth straight match.
Hester’s goal was the first of his JMU career. Redshirt junior forward Luca Erhardt scored twice, and graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu saved one shot for the Dukes.
Women’s soccer (4-6-1, 1-1-0 CAA)
JMU women’s soccer lost 2-1 to No. 11 Hofstra on Sunday. Graduate forward Aïmy Diop scored at 36’ to give the Dukes a 1-0 lead, but the Pride scored twice in the second half to snatch the win.
Diop’s goal was the first allowed by Hofstra in over 440 minutes. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom saved eight shots, one off her season-high mark.
Field hockey (6-4, 2-0 CAA)
JMU field hockey won both its matches this week. On Friday, the Dukes defeated Northeastern 3-2. JMU had a 3-1 lead at halftime and then held off the Huskies late. Junior forward Eveline Zwager scored her CAA-leading eighth goal of the season, and junior midfielder Diede Remijnse scored twice.
Sunday, JMU defeated Hofstra 5-1. Remijnse took a game-high seven shots and scored twice. Meanwhile JMU’s defense was sturdy, holding the Pride to just two shots.
Cross country
JMU cross country finished 18th out of 38 teams at the Paul Short Run on Friday. Sophomore Miranda Stanhope finished in the top 20 in the 341-individual 6k race. Graduate Brooke Manion finished second for the Dukes, taking 125th place.
Junior Laura Webb had a personal-best time of 22:03, good for 145th place. Rounding out JMU scorers were juniors Claire Morelli and Jessica Cantrell, who finished in 154th and 166th, respectively.
Women’s tennis
JMU women’s tennis competed in the ITA Atlantic Regionals this weekend. On day one, four singles players and two doubles duos advanced past the opening round. Four of six competing Dukes — seniors Amanda Nord and Michelle Los Acros, redshirt junior Kylie Moulin and freshman Hope Moulin — advanced to the round of 32 in singles play.
JMU posted one singles doubles win each on day two. Kylie won her round of 32 singles match, then teamed up alongside junior Daria Afanasyeva to advance to the doubles quarterfinals.
Kylie and Afanasyeva defeated a duo from Virginia Tech on day three to reach the ITA Super Regionals. The Super Regionals will take place at U. Va from Oct. 22-25.
Other news
JMU women’s golf junior Kate Owens was named CAA Women’s Golfer of the Week, for the week, the league announced Thursday. Owens set a JMU record with her 20th round of par-or-better last week. She finished the tournament with 21 such rounds.
JMU women’s basketball announced the addition of Raven James as a graduate assistant for this year. James played at Villanova for four years, starting 52 games over the last two seasons.
