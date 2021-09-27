With no JMU football this week, other sports took the spotlight. Here’s what happened.
Men’s soccer (7-2, 3-0 CAA)
JMU men’s soccer won both its matches this week. The Dukes defeated U. Va in overtime 1-0 Tuesday, with redshirt junior defender Melker Anshelm scoring at 109’ to give JMU its first victory over the Cavaliers in 41 years. JMU graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu saved two shots.
The Dukes defeated Elon 2-0 Saturday. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Clay Obara scored at 9’, and redshirt junior forward Luca Erhardt tacked on an insurance goal at 82’ — Leu saved four shots to preserve his fourth shutout of the season.
Women’s soccer (4-5-1, 1-0-0 CAA)
JMU women’s soccer opened CAA play with a 1-0 win over Drexel on Sunday. Redshirt senior forward Hannah Coulling scored the match’s lone goal at 77’. Freshman forward Amanda Attanasi led the Dukes with four shots, one of which was on goal.
Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom saved seven shots to record the second shutout of her career.
Volleyball (9-3, 3-1 CAA)
JMU split its weekend series versus College of Charleston this weekend. The Cougars defeated the Dukes 3-1. Senior defensive specialist/libero Savannah Marshall and freshman defensive specialist/libero Jaydyn Clemmer led JMU with 15 digs each, while sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman had 12 kills for the Dukes.
The Dukes defeated the Cougars 3-2 Sunday. JMU won the first two sets before winning the decisive fifth set. Junior setter Caroline Dozier picked up 40 assists for the third time in four matches, and Veldman led the Dukes with 16 kills. Junior middle blocker Sophia Davis picked up a double-double, recording 10 kills and 11 blocks.
Field hockey (4-4)
JMU field hockey won its lone match this week, defeating Davidson 7-0 and snapping the Dukes’ three-game losing streak. Seven different Dukes scored, and the seven goals were more than JMU had scored in its last four matches.
The Wildcats took one shot in the match, and it was off target. Junior forward Eveline Zwager scored and had two assists for JMU.
Men’s tennis
JMU men’s tennis competed in the Elon Fall Invitational over the weekend. On day one, sophomores Oscar Hernandez and Mario Pena won their singles matches — both of JMU’s doubles teams went 1-for-2.
On day two, junior Holden Koons won a pair of singles matches, and senior William Karpinski won his first match before losing his second. On Sunday, Koons played JMU’s only singles match, losing to Charlotte redshirt freshman Coy Simon.
JMU had two doubles teams play Sunday. Hernandez and redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek lost to a Radford duo, and Koons and Karpinski lost to a Charlotte tandem.
Women’s tennis
JMU women’s tennis played at Maryland’s Bedford Cup this weekend. Senior Shannon McCarthy and freshman Alexandra Prudente went 2-0 as a duo in doubles play — they also lost their respective singles matches.
On day two, McCarthy and Prudente went 1-1 in doubles matches, defeating a duo from Howard and falling to a tandem from George Mason. Much like day one, they failed to win a singles match.
On day three, Prudente and McCarthy lost the third-place doubles match to Howard. Prudente won her singles match while McCarthy lost to Towson.
Women’s golf
JMU women’s golf competed in the Lady Paladin Invitational in South Carolina over the weekend, finishing fifth out of 13 teams in the three-round tournament. Junior Kate Owens posted a 71 (-1) Friday before carding back-to-back 72s (E) in the last two rounds. Owens also set the program record for most rounds of par or better with 20
In round three, the Dukes carded a combined 286 (-2), the third-lowest round in program history. Sophomore Kendall Turner and freshman Tatum Walsh each fired 71s to climb into the top 40, while sophomore Amelia Williams finished in sole position of 21st at 221 (+5).
Other news
JMU men’s golf was set to compete in the Battle at Briar’s Creek in Kiawah Island, South Carolina, on Monday and Tuesday, but Tuesday’s round was canceled due to inclement weather.
JMU volleyball junior middle blocker Sophia Davis was named CAA Co-Defensive Player of the Week for the week of Sept. 13-19. In both of JMU’s victories last week, she averaged nearly two blocks per set, and she ranks second in the CAA with 3.87 points per set.
