JMU men’s golf, and men’s and women’s tennis opened their respective fall schedules this week. In addition, several other teams were in action. Here’s what happened.
Football (3-0, 1-0 CAA)
JMU football defeated Weber State 37-24 Saturday night to remain undefeated. After the Wildcats kicked a field goal to hop out to an early 3-0 lead, the Dukes rattled off 24 unanswered points to take control. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson finished 20-for-28 for 177 yards and two touchdowns.
JMU’s defense forced two turnovers, including an 88-yard fumble return for a touchdown by redshirt sophomore safety Josh Sarratt. Redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke’s first-quarter field goal was the 76th of his career, setting a new FCS record. He added two more field goals in the second half.
Men’s soccer (5-2, 2-0 CAA)
JMU men’s soccer split its two matches this week. The Dukes lost 2-1 to NC State on Tuesday. Graduate student defender Jamie Smith scored twice — once in each half — for the Wolfpack. JMU outshot NC State 14-9, but the Dukes only had five shots on goal. Redshirt freshman defender Chay Strine scored his first career goal for JMU at 90’, but there wasn’t enough time to complete the comeback.
The Dukes shut out Delaware 3-0 Saturday. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Clay Obara performed the opening act, scoring just four minutes in. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Luca Erhardt and redshirt freshman midfielder Nate Corley also added goals for the Dukes. JMU graduate student goalkeeper Martin Leu saved three shots to secure the shutout.
Women’s soccer (3-5-1)
JMU women’s soccer broke even in its two matches this week. The Dukes lost to No. 15 West Virginia on Thursday. The Mountaineers got on the board at 2’ and added a goal at the start of the second half. JMU scored on an own goal at 77’ but couldn’t complete the comeback.
The Dukes defeated East Carolina 1-0 on an overtime goal by redshirt freshman midfielder Ariana Reyes. The match was scoreless for 109 minutes before Reyes headed one in with 29 seconds left. Redshirt sophomore Alexandra Blom saved a season-high nine shots.
Volleyball (8-2, 2-0 CAA)
JMU volleyball opened CAA play with a two-match sweep of Delaware this weekend. The Dukes won match one 3-2, winning sets one and two before winning the decisive set five. Junior setter Caroline Dozier had 42 assists, and senior defensive specialist/libero Savannah Marshall hit the 20-dig mark for the second time this season.
JMU won match two 3-2. Sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman had a team-high 17 kills and 11 digs. Freshman defensive specialist/libero Jaydyn Clemmer had 19 digs, and Dozier finished with 45 assists.
Field hockey (3-4)
JMU field hockey lost its second straight match to a ranked ACC opponent this week, falling 3-1 to No. 17 Duke on Sunday. The Dukes had a 1-0 lead after the first quarter thanks to a goal by redshirt junior midfielder Caroline Cahill, but the Blue Devils scored three times across the second and third quarters to win the match.
JMU took seven shots, tying its season low. Graduate goalkeeper Florien Marcussen faced a record-high 13 shots and secured five saves.
Men’s tennis
JMU men’s tennis opened its season in the three-day Jersey Mike’s UNCW Invitational over the weekend. On day one, sophomore Oscar Hernandez won all three of his matches — two singles and a double alongside freshman Youssef Sadek.
Saturday, the Dukes picked up four singles wins and four doubles victories. The duo of senior William Karpinski and junior Holden Koons advanced to the doubles draw finals with a pair of wins. Both of them picked up singles victories, as well.
On day three, Koons and Karpinski defeated a duo from Youngstown State to claim the doubles title. JMU also claimed five singles victories to round out the event.
Women’s tennis
JMU women’s tennis opened its fall schedule at the Hokie Fall Invite. On day one, four of the Dukes’ doubles teams advanced past the round of 16, and JMU won 13 singles matches, as well.
On day two, seniors Michelle Los Arcos and Amanda Nord and redshirt junior Natalia Nikolopoulou all won their semifinal singles matches to advance to the finals. JMU also had a pair of doubles victories to advance to the finals.
Sunday, Nord led the Dukes’ charge, winning her singles match and her doubles match alongside Nikolopoulou. Redshirt juniors Daria Afanasyvea and Kylie Moulin also won a doubles championship match.
Cross country
JMU cross country finished fourth out of eight teams at the JMU Invitational on Friday. As a team, the Dukes registered 83 points and were 23 points behind third-place Richmond.
Sophomore Claire Morelli paced the Dukes in 11th place with a time of 20:15.5, and classmate Jessica Cantrell finished 13th at 20:22.7.
Men’s golf
JMU men’s golf opened its season tied for seventh out of 12 teams at the VCU shootout this week. The Dukes finished just four shots outside of the top three. Senior Ignacio Montero shot a 210 (-6) across the three rounds to finish tied for seventh in the 72-player field.
Junior Nick Schlickenreider and freshman Daniel Cheng each shot 215 (-1) to finish tied for 25th.
Women’s golf
JMU women’s golf captured its first team title of the season, finishing first out of 15 teams in the William & Mary Invitational. Sophomore Kendall Turner finished in the top 10 for the fifth time in her career, carding a 218 (+2) to lead the Dukes and finish T-8 in the 79-player field. Sophomores Ana Tsiros and Amelia Williams came in one stroke behind.
Junior Kate Owens and freshman Tatum Walsh closed out JMU’s scoring at 223 (+7) and 227 (+11), respectively.
Other news
JMU swimming and diving announced its 2021-22 schedule. The slate begins Oct. 9 with a matchup against CAA foe Towson.
JMU softball announced its fall 2021 schedule Thursday. The Dukes’ first game is against Bridgewater College on Sept. 25.
JMU men’s and women’s basketball released their full nonconference schedules Thursday. The women’s schedule starts Nov. 9 versus Virginia, and the men’s slate begins Nov. 10 against Carlow (Pa).
Contact Joshua Gingrich at gingrihj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.