Swimming and diving opened its 2021-22 slate this week, and football lost its first game of the season. Meanwhile, men’s soccer remained hot. Here’s what happened.
Swimming and diving (0-1, 0-1 CAA)
JMU swimming and diving opened its season with a loss to Towson 157-143. JMU divers were strong, with sophomore Maddie Yager and junior Lindsey Hammar finishing first and second, respectively, in the 1-meter dive. Freshman Alexa Holloway claimed second and Hammar finished fourth in the 3-meter dive.
The swimmers then took their places, finishing with five wins. The Dukes swept the 100-meter backstroke, with junior Alaina Park winning the race, followed by sophomores Cameron Gring and Lauren Aylmer.
Football (4-1, 2-1 CAA)
JMU football saw its first loss of the season, falling 28-27 to No. 11 Villanova. The Dukes had a 27-16 lead at halftime but failed to score in the second half as the Wildcats came back. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson was 24-for-40 for 174 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. Johnson was also sacked three times.
Villanova graduate quarterback Daniel Smith was 16-for-26 for 258 yards and a touchdown. Redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke missed two field goals in the fourth quarter, including one with 2:12 left that would’ve given JMU the lead.
Men’s soccer (10-2, 4-0 CAA)
JMU men’s soccer won both its matches this week, pushing its winning streak to six matches. The Dukes scored three times in the opening half hour en route to a 4-0 victory over Mount St. Mary’s on Wednesday. Redshirt junior forward Luca Erhardt scored twice in the first half, and redshirt sophomore forward Dennis Mensah scored his first goal of the season in the second half.
JMU defeated William & Mary 3-1 Saturday. The Tribe scored a goal early in the second half, but the Dukes rallied with three straight to win for the 10th time in 11 matches. Erhardt scored his ninth goal of the season on a penalty kick to give JMU the lead.
Women’s soccer (4-7-1, 1-2-0 CAA)
JMU lost its lone match of the week, falling 1-0 to Northeastern. The Dukes outshot the Huskies 14-7, including 7-0 in the second half, but Northeastern sophomore midfielder/forward Rose Kaefer netted a first-half goal.
Junior goalkeeper Angeline Friel stood tall for the Huskies, saving four shots in each half. JMU redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom saved two shots in the match.
Volleyball (10-4, 4-2 CAA)
JMU volleyball split its weekend series with Elon. On Saturday, the Dukes won the first two sets before holding off a furious Phoenix rally to claim the victory. Sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman picked up a game- and season-high 22 kills, and junior setter Caroline Dozier set career highs with 55 kills and six blocks.
Elon swept JMU 3-0 Sunday. Veldman had 16 kills, eight coming in the third set. Dozier had 26 assists, and senior defensive specialist/libero Savannah Marshall led JMU with 18 digs.
Field hockey (7-5, 3-0 CAA)
JMU field hockey also split its two matches this week. The Dukes topped Towson 4-1 Friday. The match was tied at half, but junior midfielder Diede Remignse scored twice, and freshman forward Samantha Grimes scored in the second half to give JMU its fourth consecutive victory.
No. 7 Maryland defeated the Dukes 3-0 Sunday. JMU held the Terrapins scoreless for the first 17 minutes, but Maryland scored three times over a 19-minute span to take the lead, and the Terrapins prevented the Dukes from mounting any kind of comeback — ending the Dukes’ winning streak.
Men’s tennis
JMU men’s tennis junior Holden Koons advanced to the main draw at the ITA Men’s All-American Championships. Senior William Karpinski also competed in prequalifying, but he didn’t advance to the main draw.
The Dukes also competed at the River City Tennis Open this weekend. On day one, JMU won five of eight singles matches and one of three doubles matches. Senior Stefan Petrovic with 2-0, and the duo of redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek and freshman Mathieu Josserand defeated a Villanova duo.
Josserand started day two with a singles victory. Petrovic and sophomore Oscar Hernandez emerged with their first doubles win of the weekend.
Men’s golf
JMU men’s golf finished 10th out of 12 teams at the Rich Harvest Intercollegiate this week. Senior Nate Shipley finished 14th among 80 golfers at 213 (-3). Shipley’s final score of 67 (-5) marked his best round at JMU since carding a 67 (-5) at the UNCG Martin Downs Collegiate on Feb. 15, 2020.
Senior George Heath finished T-37th at 218 (+2), while senior Ignacio Montero ended the weekend tied for 44th at 219 (+3).
Other news
JMU cross country sophomore Miranda Stanhope was named CAA Runner of the Week. At the Paul Short Run on Oct. 1, she finished 16th out of 341 runners.
James Madison Athletics began expansion construction at Sentara Park. It’s tentatively slated to be completed by August 2022 — in time for fall competition.
JMU men’s basketball announced Thursday that the Dukes’ matchup against Virginia on Dec. 7 at 6:30 p.m. will be televised nationally on CBS Sports Network. U. Va. — the 2019 national champion — defeated the Dukes 65-34 in their last matchup Nov. 10, 2019.
