While the main news came off the field and court this week, the Dukes were still in action on the field. Here’s what happened.
Football (7-1, 5-1 CAA)
JMU football defeated Elon 45-21 on Saturday. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson set a program record with six touchdown passes, and he was 22-for-25 for 307 yards. His performance earned him the CFPA National Performer of the Week award. The Dukes also ran for 147 yards.
JMU sacked Elon senior quarterback Davis Cheek four times, intercepted a pass and forced a fumble. Redshirt sophomore safety Chris Chukwuneke led the Dukes with seven tackles.
Men’s soccer (11-4-1, 5-2-0 CAA)
JMU men’s soccer clinched a spot in the CAA Tournament with a 1-0 victory over Drexel on Saturday. Redshirt freshman midfielder Axel Ahlander scored the match’s lone goal at 71’, and the Dukes outshot the Dragons 13-5.
Graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu picked up his sixth shutout of the season, and he saved Drezel’s only shot on goal. After giving up six goals in the season opener, JMU’s allowed eight goals in the last 15 matches.
Women’s soccer (9-8-1, 6-3-0 CAA)
JMU women’s soccer defeated Elon 2-0 on Thursday, clinching a spot in the CAA Tournament. Redshirt senior midfielder Ebony Wiseman and graduate forward Aïmy Diop scored in the first half to give the Dukes all they’d need. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom saved four shots en route to her fifth shutout of the season.
JMU closed out the regular season with a 2-1 defeat against Delaware on Sunday. Redshirt senior forward Ginger Deel scored the game winner at 81’ to give the Dukes its first winning season since 2018, and Blom saved six shots for JMU
Volleyball (15-5, 9-3 CAA)
JMU volleyball swept Northeastern over the weekend, winning each game in three sets. On Saturday, sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman led the Dukes with 18 kills. Junior setter Caroline Dozier had 31 assists and nine digs, and four different Dukes had at least three blocks.
Veldman had 12 kills Sunday, marking the 13th time this season she’s had double-digit kills in a game. Senior defensive specialist/libero Savannah Marshall led JMU with 16 digs while Dozier picked up a double-double with 36 assists and 10 digs.
Field hockey (11-6, 6-0 CAA)
JMU field hockey closed out its regular season with a 3-2 victory over William & Mary on Friday. Freshman midfielder/forward Cassidy Strittmatter scored the game-winning goal in the fourth quarter. Junior forward Eveline Zwager and senior midfielder Courtney Lynch also added goals for the Dukes.
JMU limited the Tribe to just seven shots with six on goal. JMU graduate goalkeeper Florien Marcussen saved four shots.
Cross country
JMU cross country finished fourth out of nine teams at the CAA Championships on Friday. For the second consecutive year, sophomore Miranda Stanhope was the second runner to cross the finish line with a time of 21:44.4.
Rounding out the Dukes’ top five were fifth-year Brooke Manion in 17th, junior Maddy Hesler in 19th, freshman Sofia Terenziani in 20th and graduate Caitlin Swanson in 27th.
Other news
JMU’s Board of Visitors (BoV) met Friday and unanimously approved the planto move JMU Athletics from the FCS to the FBS to join the Sun Belt Conference. JMU needs to get full approval from the Virginia General Assembly’s Intercollegiate Athletics Review Commission before finalizing the move.
JMU lacrosse head coach Shelley Klaes received an extension that will keep her at the helm of the Dukes through the 2026 season. In her 15 seasons as head coach, JMU went 184-85 with seven conference championships, eight NCAA Tournament berths and won the 2018 national championship. Additionally, Kateri Linville was promoted to associate head coach and assistant coach Haley Warden will return in 2021-22.
JMU men’s basketball was picked to finish fourth in the CAA this year behind Delaware, Northeastern and Drexel. Redshirt junior guard Vado Morse was named Second Team Preseason All-CAA, and graduate guard Takal Molson achieved Honorable Mention All-CAA honors.
JMU women’s basketball was picked to finish third in the CAA this year behind Delaware and Drexel. Junior guard Kiki Jefferson landed on the Preseason All-CAA First Team, and sophomore guard Peyton McDaniel was named to the Preseason All-CAA Second Team.
