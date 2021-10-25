JMU field hockey was in the news this week for a blowout victory and a near upset. Several other sports were in action as well — here’s what happened.
Field hockey (10-6, 5-0 CAA)
JMU field hockey split its two matches this week. Junior forward Eveline Zwager scored four goals Friday en route to a 6-1 victory over Drexel, which gave the Dukes their second consecutive CAA regular-season title. Junior midfielder Diede Remijnse and freshman midfielder/forward Cassidy Strittmatter also contributed a goal for JMU. The Dukes’ defense held the Dragons to just one shot.
The Dukes lost 1-0 in overtime to No. 4 Louisville on Sunday. The game was a defensive battle, with just 16 combined shots by both teams. JMU graduate goalkeeper Florien Marcussen saved three shots.
Football (6-1, 4-1 CAA)
JMU football defeated Delaware 22-10 Saturday. The Dukes got a boost from redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke, who made a program-record five field goals, and redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson accounted for JMU’s lone touchdown on a 36-yard run in the third quarter.
JMU’s defense held the Blue Hens to 109 total yards with just 25 coming in the second half. Redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey led the Dukes with nine tackles, and redshirt sophomore safety Chris Chukwuneke logged six tackles and recovered a fumble.
Men’s soccer (10-4-1, 4-2-0 CAA)
JMU men’s soccer tied American 0-0 Tuesday, its first tie of the season. The Dukes fired 14 shots, but only four of them were on goal; all were saved by the Eagles’ goalkeepers. Redshirt junior forward Luca Erhardt led JMU with six shots and three shots on goal, and graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu saved two shots for the Dukes.
JMU lost 1-0 to No. 19 Hofstra on Saturday. Leu finished with a season-high seven saves, managing to prevent the Pride from pulling away. Erhardt accounted for half of JMU’s 10 shots..
Women’s soccer (7-8-1, 3-3-0 CAA)
JMU women’s soccer won both its matches this week. First, the Dukes defeated College of Charleston 3-2 on Thursday. After giving up an early goal, JMU answered with three of its own — two from freshman forward Amanda Attanasi — and then held off a late Cougars rally to win. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom racked up six saves for the Dukes.
On Sunday, JMU redshirt senior forward Ginger Deel scored in extra time to give the Dukes a 1-0 victory over William & Mary. Deel, Attanasi and redshirt senior midfielder Ebony Wiseman each led JMU with three shots. Blom saved two shots, including a key one at 85’ to keep the Tribe off the board.
Volleyball (13-5, 7-3 CAA)
JMU volleyball split its weekend series with UNCW. On Saturday, the Dukes lost 3-2, falling in the decisive fifth set after rallying from a 2-0 deficit. Sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman led JMU with a season-high 24 kills, and junior setter Caroline Dozier had a career-high 56 assists.
The Dukes swept the Seahawks on Sunday. Veldman led JMU with 13 kills, and senior defensive specialist/libero Savannah Marshall had 15 digs.
Swimming & diving (0-2, 0-1 CAA)
JMU swimming & diving lost 176.5-123.5 to Duquesne on Friday. Sophomore Maddie Yager finished first in the 1-meter board, and freshman Alexa Holloway won the 3-meter board contest.
The Dukes’ lone swimming victory came in the 400-yard freestyle relay. Sophomore Jessica Pryne took second in the three freestyle distance events — the 1,000-yard, 500-yard and 200-yard.
Women’s golf
JMU women’s golf closed out its fall season this week, finishing third out of 15 teams at the Pat Bradley Invitational. The Dukes’ final score of 870 (+6) was three shots behind team champion Boston College and one shot behind host FIU.
Sophomore Amelia Williams took home her fifth top-10 finish of her collegiate career, shooting a bogey-free 68 (-4) in her final round to launch her into sole possession of seventh in the 78-golfer field. Freshman Tatum Walsh picked up her first collegiate top-10 finish, tying for 10th at 218 (+2).
Men’s tennis
JMU men’s tennis senior William Karpinski and junior Holden Koons competed at the ITA Atlantic Super Regionals this weekend, falling 8-4 to a duo from U.Va and concluding the Dukes’ fall schedule. JMU’s top doubles team finished the fall season with a 7-3 record.
Women’s tennis
JMU women’s tennis sent redshirt juniors Daria Afanasyeva and Kyle Moulin to the ITA Atlantic Super Regionals in Charlottesville this weekend. On day one Afanasyeva defeated Navy freshman Emily Tannebaum in a singles match to advance to the round of 16. In doubles play, Afanasyeva and Moulin fell to Old Dominion 8-4.
On day two, Afanasyeva lost to the No.1 player in the region, U.Va junior Natasha Subash, in straight sets. Moulin also competed in a singles match, falling in straight sets to West Virginia redshirt sophomore Ting-Pei Chang.
Other news
JMU track & field announced its 2021-22 schedule Monday. The indoor season begins Dec. 4 at the Navy Invite, and the outdoor slate starts in mid-March.
JMU women’s golf head coach Tommy Baker received a contract extension that’ll keep him with the Dukes through the 2025-26 academic year. In his short time with the program, he’s raised the profile of JMU women’s golf, leading the Dukes to their fifth CAA title this past season.
With her 56 assists Saturday, Dozier crossed the 1,000-assist mark for her JMU career. Tenth on the JMU all-time career assist mark is Kristi Richardson, who picked up 1,398 from 2011-14.
Contact Joshua Gingrich at gingrihj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.