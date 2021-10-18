JMU football got back to its winning ways this week. In addition, other sports such as field hockey remained hot. Here’s what happened.
Football (5-1, 3-1 CAA)
JMU football bounced back from its loss to Villanova with a 19-3 win over Richmond. The Dukes scored the game’s only touchdown on a 25-yard pass from redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson to redshirt sophomore running back Solomon Vanhorse. Redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke tied his career best with four field goals in a game.
JMU’s defense shut down the Spiders’ offense, limiting Richmond to just 188 yards of total offense and three trips across midfield. The Dukes had a season-high six sacks, including two a piece from redshirt senior defensive lineman Bryce Carter and redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Tony Thurston.
Men’s soccer (10-3, 4-1 CAA)
JMU men’s soccer lost for the first time in a month Saturday, falling to UNCW 1-0 in double overtime. The match was a defensive battle from the outset, with only 10 shots taken in the first half.
Both sides failed to find the back of the net in the second half, and the match went to overtime, where Seahawks junior forward Jalen Anderson got one past JMU graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu. Redshirt sophomore midfielder Clay Obara and redshirt freshman midfielder Axel Ahlander led JMU with three shots each.
Women’s soccer (5-8-1, 2-3-0 CAA)
JMU women’s soccer split its two matches this week. The Dukes defeated Towson 2-1 Thursday — redshirt senior forward Ginger Deel scored the game-winner at 74’ to give JMU its first win since late September.
The Dukes lost 3-1 to UNCW on Sunday; it was JMU’s second multi-goal loss of the season. The Dukes fell behind early, giving up a trio of goals in the first half-hour of action. Senior midfielder Iris Rabot scored on a penalty kick at 78’.
Volleyball (12-4, 6-2 CAA)
JMU volleyball swept William & Mary over the weekend. The Dukes didn’t lose a set in either match. On Saturday, sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman led JMU with 14 kills and a season-high .480 hitting percentage. Junior setter Caroline Dozier had 27 of the Dukes’ 29 assists.
On Sunday, Dozier set 24 assists, surpassing the 500-assist mark for the season. Junior middle blocker Sophia Davis had seven blocks.
Field hockey (9-5, 4-0 CAA)
JMU field hockey won both its games this week, first defeating No. 20 Delaware 4-0 Friday. The Blue Hens outshot JMU 13-12, but the Dukes had the upper hand in shots on goal, 9-4. Junior forward Eveline Zwager scored her ninth goal of the season in the second quarter.
JMU shut out Temple 2-0 Sunday. Graduate goalkeeper Florien Marcussen had all four of her saves in the first quarter en route to her fifth shutout of the season. Redshirt senior defender/midfielder Rachel Yeager scored her first goal of the year in the second quarter.
Cross country
JMU cross country finished seventh out of 16 teams at Penn State National Open on Friday. Sophomore Miranda Stanhope finished ninth in the 160-runner field with a time of 21:13.7, while graduate Brooke Manion finished 42nd with a time of 22:24.1.
Other Dukes that finished in the top 100 for the Dukes were juniors Laura Webb (55th), Jessica Cantrell (81st) and Clare Morelli (83rd); graduate Caitlin Swanson (85th); and junior Maddy Hesler (97th).
Men’s tennis
JMU men’s tennis competed at the ITA Atlantic Regionals this week. On day one, JMU picked up four singles wins to start the day. In addition, the doubles tandem of sophomore Oscar Hernandez and redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek won a match over a duo from Liberty.
Senior William Karpinski and junior Holden Koons starred on day two and advanced to next week’s ITA Super Regionals. Koons won his main-draw singles match and the pair won their doubles matches. Karpinski also won his singles match.
Women’s tennis
JMU women’s tennis competed at the Martha Thorn Invitational over the weekend. On day one, senior Michelle Los Arcos and redshirt junior Daniela Voloh went 2-0 in doubles play. The Dukes also won three singles matches versus Penn State.
JMU had four victories on day two. The lone doubles victory came from senior Amanda Nord and freshman Hope Moulin, beating a duo from Penn State. In singles play, JMU won three versus host West Virginia.
The Dukes closed the tournament with four victories over Louisville. Hope and her older sister, redshirt junior Kylie, each won a singles match. Nord and redshirt junior Daria Afanasyeva both won a singles match.
Men’s golf
JMU men’s golf competed in the Wolfpack Intercollegiate over the weekend, finishing ninth out of 16 teams. Senior George Heath finished ninth in the 89-golfer field, posting a 210 (-6). It was the sixth top-five finish of his career.
Senior Ignacio Montero finished tied for 13th with a score of 214 (-2). His opening-round 68 (-4) was his best mark of the fall.
Women’s golf
JMU women’s golf finished fifth out of 11 teams in the Edisto Island Invitational this week. Redshirt sophomore Kendall Turner finished tied for fifth in the 68-golfer field with an even-par 213. She notched the 14th and 15th rounds of par-or-better in her career, moving her into a tie for third all-time in program history.
Redshirt junior Kate Owens shot a final-round 69 (-3) to climb 13 sports and finish tied for 11th. Sophomore Amelia Williams and freshman Tatum Walsh finished in the top 40.
Other news
JMU field hockey junior midfielder Diede Remijnse was named CAA Co-Player of the Week. Against Towson on Oct. 8, she scored four points off two goals, marking her third consecutive game with two goals.
Stanhope’s time of 21:13.7 was JMU’s second-fastest time at the PSU meet. She was just .7 seconds off Nora Rather’s time in 2017.
