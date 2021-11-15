The Atlantic Union Bank Center was at full capacity this week, as JMU men’s and women’s basketball opened their seasons. Here’s what happened.
Men’s basketball (2-0)
JMU men’s basketball won both its games to start the season. The Dukes defeated Division II Carlow 135-40 Wednesday night, the second-largest margin of victory in program history. Redshirt junior guard Jalen Hodge led JMU with 21 points, one of six Dukes to crack double-figures in points. Redshirt freshman forward Justin Amadi grabbed a career-high 15 rebounds.
JMU eked out a 58-53 victory over Old Dominion on Saturday. Hodge scored 16 points to lead the Dukes, and graduate guard Charles Falden and graduate forward Alonzo Sule led JMU with seven rebounds each.
Women’s basketball (1-1)
JMU women’s basketball split its first two games of the season. The Dukes defeated U. Va. 84-69 Tuesday, holding the Cavaliers to just 1-of-15 from beyond the 3-point line. JMU outscored Virginia 27-12 in the third quarter to pull away. Junior guard Kiki Jefferson picked up a double-double, collecting 31 points and 11 rebounds.
The Dukes were blown out 81-45 by No. 4 Maryland on Sunday. Jefferson was the only Duke who scored double figures with 16 points. JMU made one 3-pointer, coming from senior guard Madison Green. The Dukes also had 22 turnovers compared to eight assists.
Football (9-1, 6-1 CAA)
JMU football defeated William & Mary 32-22 in the Dukes’ final regular season road game. Redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke kicked a career-high six field goals, setting the NCAA record for career field goals (100) and career-scoring by a kicker (517 points).
Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson went 24-of-42 for 334 yards and a touchdown through the air, and he ran for 46 yards and scored another. Redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. caught a career-high nine receptions for 134 yards.
Volleyball (17-7, 11-5 CAA)
JMU volleyball ended its regular season by splitting a two-game series with Hofstra. The Dukes swept the Pride 3-0 on Saturday— sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman had 14 kills and six digs, and senior setter Caroline Dozier had 27 assists. Senior defensive specialist/libero Savannah Marshall led JMU with eight digs.
Hofstra swept the Dukes 3-0 on Sunday — both teams reached at least 20 points in every set. Veldman had 13 kills, becoming the first player with over 300 kills in a season since Bryn Recker and M’Kaela White did so in 2018.
Cross country
JMU cross country closed its fall schedule by finishing 19th out of 31 teams at the NCAA Regional Championship on Friday. Sophomore Miranda Stanhope was the first of the Dukes — 28th overall — to cross the finish line. Every other JMU runner finished in the hundreds.
Other news
On Wednesday night, the CAA reaffirmed its decision to hold JMU Athletics out of conference championships through a CAA bylaw. The Dukes won’t play in or host CAA Championships through this athletic season.
Wednesday was National Signing Day across the country, marking the first day high school athletes could sign letters of intent of where they were going to play collegiate sports. Lacrosse inked eight players, softball four, men’s golf three; women’s golf, men’s basketball and volleyball signed one, respectively.
Johnson was added to the watch list for the 2021 Stats Perform FCS Walter Payton Award, which honors the nation's top offensive player in the Football Championship Subdivision.
