It was a light week in JMU Athletics — only men’s and women’s basketball played games. Here’s what happened.
Men’s basketball
JMU men’s basketball competed in the inaugural Naples Invitational this week. On Monday, the Dukes lost for the first time this season to Kent State, 74-69. Redshirt sophomore forward Julien Wooden led JMU with 13 points and seven rebounds — JMU shot only 20.8%, 5-for-24, from 3.
The Dukes defeated Wright State 78-76 Tuesday. JMU rallied from a 10-point halftime deficit and hung on late to win. Redshirt freshman forward Justin Amadi scored a team-high 16 points, and graduate forward Alonzo Sule pulled in nine rebounds.
The Dukes closed the Naples Invitational with a 74-62 loss to Murray State, JMU’s largest loss over the last two seasons. The Racers utilized a 17-0 run spanning both halves to take the lead. Graduate guard Takal Molson led the Dukes with 14 points.
JMU outlasted FAU 69-65 Sunday afternoon. Graduate guard Charles Falden led the Dukes with 17 points — including a pair of free throws with 1.9 seconds left to put the game away. Redshirt freshman guard and North Dakota transfer Tyree Ihenacho made his JMU debut, scoring two points and collecting a pair of rebounds and assists.
Women’s basketball
JMU women’s basketball split its two games this week. The Dukes blew out North Carolina Central 77-54 Wednesday — JMU started the game on a 10-0 run and never looked back. Junior guard Kiki Jefferson led the Dukes with 23 points, and senior guard Jaylin Carodine pulled in a career-high 15 rebounds.
JMU lost to Buffalo 62-45 Sunday. The Bulls scored 43 points in the second half to pull away, and the Dukes shot 1-for-18 from beyond the 3-point line. Jefferson led JMU with 13 points.
Other news
Fourteen JMU football players were named to the All-CAA team. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson was selected as the Offensive Player of the Year, and redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke repeated as Special Teams Player of the Year.
Southeastern Louisiana defeated Florida A&M 38-14 in the first round of the FCS Playoffs on Saturday. The Lions advance and travel to Harrisonburg on Saturday to battle JMU.
