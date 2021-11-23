JMU football, men’s and women’s basketball, and swim & dive were in action this week. Here’s what happened.
Football (10-1, 7-1 CAA)
JMU football closed out its regular season with a 56-10 victory over Towson, clinching a share of the CAA title in the process. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson threw six touchdowns to break the program’s single-season passing touchdown mark, and redshirt freshman wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. caught nine passes for 107 yards and a career-high three touchdowns.
Redshirt sophomore running back Solomon Vanhorse had a career-best three touchdowns — one kickoff return, one receiving and one rushing — en route to 171 all-purpose yards. Defensively, the Dukes forced four turnovers.
Men’s basketball (4-0)
JMU men’s basketball won two nail-biters this week. On Nov. 23, graduate guard Charles Falden scored off an offensive rebound in the final seconds to give the Dukes a 79-78 road victory over Eastern Kentucky. Redshirt junior guard Vado Morse led JMU with 20 points, and graduate forward Alonzo Sule grabbed eight rebounds.
The Dukes defeated George Mason 67-64 on Friday. Graduate guard Takal Molson had 19 points, five rebounds and four steals, and Molson knocked down two game-sealing free throws with three seconds left. Sule and redshirt sophomore forward Julien Wooden led JMU with seven rebounds.
Women’s basketball (2-2)
JMU women’s basketball split its two games this week. The Dukes lost 66-61 to Liberty in overtime Thursday. JMU shot terribly from the floor — under 30% from the field and 20% from 3-point range. The Flames also outrebounded the Dukes 53-33. Junior guard Kiki Jefferson led JMU with 21 points.
The Dukes defeated Hampton 78-60 on Sunday. Sophomore guard Jamia Hazell led JMU with 16 points, and sophomore forward Step Oderkirk picked up 11 points and a career-best 12 rebounds off the bench.
Swim & dive (3-2, 3-1 CAA)
JMU swim & dive competed in two meets this week — the divers participated in the NC State Invitational on Thursday and Friday, and the swimmers went to the Fall Frenzy over the weekend.
Three Dukes competed in the 1-meter board on day one at the NC State Invitational; in the prelims, freshman diver Abi White scored a 209.55, and sophomore divers Meg Cresci and Lexi Lehman recorded scores of 198.90 and 188.50, respectively.
The 3-meter board was on day two, with White securing the sixth-best spot with a score of 209.55 to advance to the finals. There, she scored a 239.95 to finish eighth.
The JMU swimmers finished fourth out of 10 teams in the Fall Frenzy. On day one, senior swimmer Jordyn Schnell swam a 23.66 in the 50-meter freestyle, the fastest time in the event during the Dukes’ season.
On day two, junior swimmer Alaina Park swam a 4:18.85 in the 400-meter IM — the second-best time in program history for the event. On the final day, sophomore swimmer Jessica Pryne won the 200-meter butterfly with a time of 2:00.54, moving into third in program history in the event.
Other news
The FCS Playoff Bracket was announced Sunday, and JMU football was revealed to be the No. 3 seed. The Dukes will play Dec. 4 at 2 p.m. versus the winner of Southeastern Louisiana and Florida A&M.
JMU lacrosse released its 2022 regular season schedule Thursday. The 17-game slate begins Feb. 12 with a matchup versus North Carolina and concludes April 30 against Drexel.
JMU sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman was named CAA Conference Player of the Year on Wednesday. Veldman and junior middle blocker Sophia Davis were named to the All-Conference First Team.
