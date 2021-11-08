For the second consecutive week, the main JMU sports news came off the field. At the same time, several Dukes teams were in action — here’s what happened.
Football (8-1, 5-1 CAA)
JMU football defeated Campbell 51-14 Saturday. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson went 11-for-21 for 259 yards and four touchdowns and ran for a rushing touchdown. Redshirt junior wide receiver Kris Thornton caught eight passes for 142 yards and a program-record four touchdowns.
Redshirt junior linebacker Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey tied his single-game career high in tackles with 10. Redshirt senior defensive lineman Bryce Carter had two tackles for loss, a sack, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.
Men’s soccer (11-5-1, 5-3-0 CAA)
JMU men’s soccer’s regular season came to an end with a 2-1 loss to Northeastern on Saturday. Both teams took plenty of shots — 19 for the Huskies and 16 by the Dukes. Graduate forward Max Poelker scored in the first half to give JMU a 1-0 lead entering the break, but Northeastern senior forward Benjamin Klingen scored twice in the second half to give the Huskies the win.
JMU graduate goalkeeper Martin Leu saved six shots. The Dukes’ NCAA Tournament fate now comes down to the NCAA men’s soccer selection show Nov. 15.
Women’s soccer (9-9-1, 6-3-0 CAA)
JMU women’s soccer fell 1-0 to Hofstra in the CAA tournament semifinals Thursday. The Pride outshot the Dukes 19-1 and 7-1 in shots on goal. Redshirt sophomore goalkeeper Alexandra Blom kept JMU in the game, saving six shots.
Hofstra fifth-year forward/midfielder Lucy Shepard scored the match’s lone goal at 67’. Women’s soccer’s season is over.
Volleyball (16-6, 10-4 CAA)
JMU volleyball split its weekend series versus Towson.
The Dukes first swept Saturday’s match. Sophomore outside hitter Miëtte Veldman picked up her sixth double-double of the season, collecting 17 kills and 13 digs, and junior setter Caroline Dozier racked up 36 assists.
The Dukes fell 3-1 to the Tigers on Sunday. Dozier had a double-double with 40 assists and 10 digs, and Veldman led the Dukes with 15 kills.
Field hockey (12-7, 6-0 CAA)
JMU field hockey competed in the CAA Tournament this week. The Dukes defeated Northeastern 2-1 in the semifinals Friday. Junior forward and CAA Player of the Year Eveline Zwager scored the game winner in overtime, while JMU graduate goalkeeper Florien Marcussen saved 11 shots.
The Dukes fell 3-1 to Delaware in the championship Sunday. The Blue Hens scored the first three goals of the game and prevented JMU from mounting a comeback. Zwager scored the Dukes’ lone goal. Field hockey’s season has come to an end.
Swim & dive (3-2, 3-1 CAA)
JMU swim & dive defeated all three opponents — William & Mary (210-136), UNCW (180-172) and Delaware (252-100) — in the CAA pod meet over the weekend. On day one, the Dukes placed in 12 of the 13 events and finished with four first-place finishes. Sophomore swimmers Jessica Pryne and Camerong Gring set Seahawk Natatorium records; Pryne had a time of 4:22.29 in the 400-meter IM, and Gring swam the 100-meter backstroke in 56.14.
Pryne and Gring had strong performances on day two, winning the 500-meter freestyle and 200-meter backstroke, respectively. Senior swimmer Jordan Schnell finished third in the 100-meter freestyle with a time of 52.45, and sophomore swimmer Madison Cottrell swam a time of 2:21.86 in the 200-meter breaststroke, good for second place.
Women’s tennis
JMU women’s tennis completed fall play this week at the Seahawk Ocean Classic hosted by UNCW. On Friday, the Dukes had three doubles victories courtesy of redshirt juniors Daria Afanasyeva and Kylie Moulin; redshirt junior Daniela Voloh and senior Michelle Los Acros; and senior Amanda Nord and freshman Alexandra Prudente. JMU went 5-3 in singles matches Friday.
The Dukes returned to doubles play Saturday, going 4-0 against duos from George Washington and UNCW. JMU prepares for the spring schedule, which will be released at a later date.
Other news
JMU Athletics formally announced its move to the Sun Belt Conference this week. The Dukes received unanimous approval from the Virginia General Assembly on Friday and hours later accepted the Sun Belt’s invitation. JMU joins Marshall, Old Dominion and Southern Mississippi in moving to the conference.
On Wednesday, the CAA announced that if JMU were to accept the Sun Belt invitation, the Dukes would be banned from participating in and hosting CAA championships. JMU was set to host four CAA championships this season, including men’s soccer (Nov. 11-14), women’s basketball (March 9-12), women’s lacrosse and softball. Women’s soccer and field hockey were exceptions because those tournaments were set to start before JMU accepted the invitation.
Around 200 JMU student-athletes joined together before JMU football’s game versus Campbell to protest the CAA Championship ban. JMU athletes have also taken the #AthletesUnited campaign to social media, with a letter of petition circling across the NCAA.
JMU baseball released its 2022 schedule Monday. The 56-game slate will start in mid-February and conclude in mid-May.
Contact Joshua Gingrich at gingrihj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.