A handful of teams were in action this week for JMU Athletics. Here’s what happened.
Football (7-1, 3-0 CAA)
JMU football’s spring season came to an end in a 38-35 loss to Sam Houston in the semifinals of the FCS tournament. The Dukes held a 24-3 lead at halftime, but the Bearkats came charging back in the second half to advance to the title game. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson went 16-for-26 for 271 yards, three touchdowns and an interception. Senior running back Percy Ageyi-Obese ran for 103 yards on 24 carries.
The Dukes forced two interceptions and sacked Sam Houston redshirt junior quarterback Eric Schmid three times. JMU now prepares for fall 2021 and the 50th season in program history, which will begin Sept. 4 vs. Morehead State.
Lacrosse (11-4, 3-1 CAA)
JMU lacrosse won its fourth consecutive CAA Championship this week. The Dukes defeated Hofstra 14-7 on Friday. JMU held the Pride scoreless for over 18 minutes, bridging both halves. Three Dukes — redshirt junior attacker Charlotte Haggerty, redshirt sophomore attacker Kacey Knobloch and redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson — earned hat tricks, and redshirt junior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty saved 13 shots.
JMU defeated Drexel 13-12 in overtime Sunday to become the first CAA team to win four consecutive championships. The Dukes were down three with less than five minutes in the game but rallied to send it to overtime where redshirt sophomore midfielder Lizzy Fox scored, giving JMU the victory. Dougherty saved a season-high 16 shots and was named the most outstanding player of the tournament.
JMU now advances to the NCAA Tournament — the Dukes will play Johns Hopkins on Friday at 5 p.m.
Softball (31-1, 17-1 CAA)
JMU softball shut out Charlotte 3-0 on Wednesday to close the regular season. Redshirt senior pitcher/infielder Odicci Alexander pitched a complete game, giving up six hits and striking out 11 through seven innings.
Redshirt sophomore infielder Hannah Shifflett was the only Duke with multiple hits; she drove in a run and scored a run as well. JMU will play in the CAA Tournament, held in Harrisonburg, Wednesday through Saturday.
Baseball (9-14, 4-8 CAA)
JMU baseball got swept over the weekend by UNCW. In game one, the Dukes scored three runs in the top of the second, but the Seahawks answered with three runs in the bottom half of the inning then added one in the third and one in the eighth to win the game.
The Dukes lost 12-5 on Saturday. JMU again had an early lead, but UNCW scored five in the third to take a lead it’d never relinquish. The Dukes committed four errors in the game, giving the Seahawks extra chances to score.
JMU lost game three 5-1. The Dukes trailed 2-1 entering the bottom of the eighth, but UNCW scored three runs to widen the gap. Redshirt junior outfielder Connor Hartigan contributed the only JMU run on a solo home run in the third.
JMU plays a three-game series at William & Mary this weekend. The teams will play a doubleheader Saturday before a single game Sunday.
Women’s tennis (14-4, 5-0 CAA)
JMU women’s tennis’ season ended in a loss to Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament. The Volunteers won both doubles matches to secure the doubles point, and then emerged victorious in all four singles matches to sweep the Dukes.
It was the final match for redshirt seniors Jona Roka and Alexis Franco. JMU prepares for the fall 2021 schedule, which will be announced at a later date.
Other news
JMU football announced a special logo for the 50th season in program history. The logo will feature two stars for the two national championships and streamers in honor of the fans who throw streamers after every score.
Alexander was named the D1 Softball Player of the Week for the week of April 25-May 2. She went 2-0 in her two appearances on the mound versus College of Charleston, throwing a perfect game May 1 and a one-hit shutout May 2.
Lacrosse redshirt senior Emma Johnson broke the program record for career caused turnovers Friday. She broke a tie with former midfielder Haley Warden (2015-18), who’s now an assistant coach for the Dukes. Johnson was also named the 2021 CAA Defensive Player of the Year.
JMU swimming and diving announced the 2021 signing class Friday. The class includes Grace Bousam, Suzanne Ernshaw, Suzanne Harris, Alexa Holloway, Erin Jachym, Abby Maquire, Rachel McCoy, Emily Visscher, Abi White and Abby Zindler.
