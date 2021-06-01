JMU softball and track and field were in action this week. Here’s what happened.
Softball (39-2, 17-1 CAA)
JMU softball won the Columbia Super Regional this week, taking two of three games from No. 8 Missouri. The Dukes won game one 2-1. They scored both runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead, then held off a late Tigers rally to win the game. Redshirt freshman catcher/infielder Emily Phillips had the go-ahead hit for JMU, and redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander threw a complete game.
Missouri won game two 7-1. The Tigers scored six runs in the second and hit three home runs in the game. Alexander only recorded five outs, failing to make it out of the second. The lone Dukes’ run came in the bottom of the seventh, when the game was already out of reach.
JMU won the decisive game three 7-2. Missouri got off to a fast start with a leadoff home run from senior outfielder Brooke Wilmes, but the Dukes tied it up on a sacrifice fly by redshirt junior infielder Lyndsey Meeks in the fourth. JMU tacked on two runs in the fifth to make it 3-1. After the Tigers hit a solo home run in the fifth to draw within one, the Dukes scored four in the top of the seventh to put the game out of reach.
JMU advances to the Women’s College World Series for the first time in program history. The Dukes start the WCWS with a battle against No. 1 Oklahoma on Thursday at noon. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.
Track and field
Redshirt freshman javelin thrower/jumper Shelby Staib closed out JMU track and field’s season at the 2021 NCAA Division I Women's Outdoor Track & Field East Preliminary Round. Staib competed in the javelin throw and recorded a mark of 44.28 meters, her third best throw of the season.
JMU now prepares for the 2021-22 schedule, which will be released at a later time.
Other news
JMU football added two defensive linemen from the transfer portal for the 2021-22 season. Bryce Carter joins the Dukes from Towson University, and he’ll have one year of eligibility remaining. The other transfer, Zaid Hamdan, comes from Ohio State and will have three years of eligibility.
Five JMU men’s soccer players made the 2020 Virginia Sports Information Directors University Division All-State Men's Soccer teams. Redshirt senior goalkeeper T.J. Bush was named VaSID Defensive Player of the Year and was selected to the first team, and freshman midfielder Axel Ahlander was named Rookie of the Year and garnered Second Team honors.
The 2021 summer baseball season is about to begin, with several JMU players competing on teams across the east coast. Two teams — the Peninsula Pilots of the Coastal Plains League and the Harrisonburg Turks of the Valley Baseball League — have four Dukes apiece. Redshirt freshman outfielder/pitcher Chase Delauter is with the Orleans Firebirds of the Cape Cod League — one of the top summer leagues in the country.
