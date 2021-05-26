JMU softball and baseball were in action this week. Here’s what happened.
Softball (37-1, 17-1 CAA)
JMU softball won the Knoxville Regional this weekend. The Dukes defeated No. 25 Liberty in 10 innings Friday. Redshirt senior pitcher Odicci Alexander threw a complete game, striking out a career-high and program-record 19 batters. The game was tied at two entering the tenth inning, where redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas hit a two-run triple to give JMU the lead.
The Dukes defeated No. 9 Tennessee 3-1 Saturday to advance to the Regional Finals. Alexander again threw a complete game, recording 78 strikes on 113 pitches. Redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon hit a three-run home run in the second inning to account for the JMU runs.
JMU won Sunday’s rematch against Liberty 8-5 to win the region. The Flames hit a pair of home runs and took an early 3-1 lead. The Dukes scored five runs in the fifth, with Jubas giving JMU the lead for good on a two-run double. Freshman catcher Lauren Bernett added a two-run home run in the sixth for the Dukes.
JMU advances to its third Super Regional appearance in program history. The Dukes will play No. 8 Missouri in a three-game series May 28-30.
Baseball (11-17, 6-9 CAA)
JMU baseball’s season ended this week — the Dukes got swept by VCU Thursday and Friday. JMU lost game one 20-18 in 10 innings, rallying from an eight-run deficit to take the lead but blowing a two-run lead in the ninth. It was the most runs the Dukes have scored in a game since 2018.
JMU lost game two 10-1. The Rams scored five runs in the top of the ninth inning to put the game out of reach. The Dukes failed to make the CAA Tournament, ending their season. JMU awaits its 2022 schedule, which will be released at a later date.
Other news
Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson announced his return to Harrisonburg via Twitter on Tuesday. Johnson threw for 1,633 yards this season, recording 11 touchdowns and seven interceptions.
Track and field redshirt freshman javelin thrower/jumper Shelby Staib qualified for the 2021 NCAA Division I Women’s Outdoor Track & Field East Preliminary Round. It will take place in Jacksonville, Florida, from May 26-29, with the hopes of advancing to the National Championships held in Eugene, Oregon, from June 9-12.
Freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey was invited to the 2021 USA Softball U-18 Junior Women National Team Selection Trials. The trials will take place June 22-25 at the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
