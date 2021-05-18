A handful of JMU Athletics teams were in action this week. Here’s what happened.
Softball (34-1, 17-1 CAA)
JMU softball won the CAA Tournament this week — it’s the sixth tournament victory for JMU Athletics in the 2020-21 calendar year.
The Dukes defeated Delaware 5-0 Wednesday. Redshirt senior outfielder Kate Gordon hit two solo home runs. Redshirt senior pitcher/infielder Odicci Alexander pitched a no-hitter, striking out a career-high and program record-tying 16 strikeouts.
JMU defeated Drexel 10-0 in five innings Thursday. The Dukes did their damage on the long ball, homering four times — two by Gordon. From there, freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey took over, throwing a no-hitter.
JMU blew out Delaware 17-0 on Friday to be crowned CAA Champions. Redshirt junior outfielder Logan Newton dominated for JMU, getting three hits — including a grand slam — and driving in seven runs. Alexander pitched a shutout, striking out 12 and allowing two hits across the five innings.
The Dukes now advance to the NCAA Tournament. JMU is in the Knoxville regional with No. 9 Tennessee, Liberty and Eastern Kentucky. The Dukes play the Flames on Friday at noon.
Lacrosse (12-5, 3-1 CAA)
JMU lacrosse’s season ended this week in the NCAA Tournament. The Dukes defeated Johns Hopkins 9-6 on Friday. JMU hopped out to an early 3-0 lead and rode a strong defensive performance to defeat the Blue Jays. Redshirt junior midfielder Charlotte Haggerty scored four goals to lead the Dukes.
JMU lost Sunday to No. 1 and undefeated UNC 14-9. The Dukes had an early 4-2 lead, but the Tar Heels took over, scoring seven of the next nine goals and never letting JMU get any closer than two. Redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson led the Dukes with a quartet of goals.
JMU now prepares for the 2022 schedule, which will be released at a later date.
Baseball (11-15, 6-9 CAA)
JMU baseball took two of three games from William & Mary this weekend.
The teams split Saturday’s doubleheader. The Dukes won game one 10-7, hoping out to an early lead and then holding off a late-inning Tribe rally. William & Mary won game two 7-4; the Tribe scored the first five runs of the game and then scored two more in the seventh to put the game out of reach.
JMU won game three in extra innings to take the series. The Dukes were down one in the bottom of the 11th, but scored two to win the game, with the walk-off coming via sacrifice fly by redshirt freshman middle infielder Mason Dunaway. Redshirt sophomore infielder Carson Bell became the first Duke to hit for the cycle since junior infielder Connor Brown did it in 2013.
Redshirt junior outfielder Conor Hartigan and redshirt freshman outfielder/pitcher Chase DeLauter recorded at least one hit in every game, extending their hit streaks 15 and 14 games, respectively.
JMU closes out the regular season this week. The Dukes finish their April 25 game versus William & Mary on Tuesday, and then have a two-game series Thursday and Friday versus VCU.
Women’s golf
JMU women’s golf’s season ended in the Louisville Regional Tournament this week, finishing 16 out of 18 teams.
The Dukes were in a tie for 14th after round one. Freshmen Ana Tsiros and Amelia Williams each carded 75s (+3) to lead JMU. Freshman Kendall Turner played the back nine at even-par, finishing with a 76 (+4).
The Dukes played the lowest regional round in program history in round two, keeping their hold on 14th place. Turner and sophomore Kate Owens each posted even-par 72s. Tsiros had another strong day, picking up 14 pars and two birdies en route to a 73 (+1).
JMU ended its season in round three, shooting a 309 (+21) as a team to finish 16th. Williams shot a 73 (+1), giving her a 222 (+6) for the tournament and ending in a tie for 32 out of 96 players. Tsiros shot a 76 (+4) to finish tied for 41st.
JMU now prepares for next season. Every Duke from this season will return in 2021-22.
Track and field
Three members of JMU track and field — redshirt senior thrower Dominique Johnson, redshirt junior jumper/hurdler Skyla Davidson and redshirt freshman javelin thrower/jumper Shelby Staib — competed in the VCU Last Chance Meet on Sunday. Staib took home gold in the javelin throw with a personal-best mark of 45.38 meters, which was 11.46 meters further than second place.
Johnson finished second in the discus throw, with a season-best distance of 48.97 meters, and Davidson finished third in the triple jump at 12.12 meters. The Dukes prepare for next year’s schedule, which will be released at a later date.
Other news
Sunday’s lacrosse game was the final collegiate game for five Dukes: redshirt senior defender Emma Johnson, redshirt junior defender Sarah Reilly, Haggerty and redshirt junior attackers Daria Lucchesi and Elizabeth Murphy.
JMU women’s golf head coach Tommy Baker and Turner were named Coach of the Year and Player of the Year, respectively. Freshman Amelia Williams was named First Team All-CAA.
JMU men’s soccer senior defender Tom Judge was named to the United Soccer Coaches First Team All-America, and redshirt senior goalkeeper T.J. Bush was named to the Third Team. Both helped anchor a defense that shut out six teams and allowed four goals in nine matches.
Contact Joshua Gingrich at gingrihj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.