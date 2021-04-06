Swimming and diving ended its season in dramatic fashion this week. In addition, many other JMU sports were also in action. Here’s what happened.
Swimming and diving (3-0, 1-0 CAA)
JMU swimming and diving won its fourth consecutive CAA championship Wednesday after a five-day event.
The divers competed Friday and Saturday with 1-meter and 3-meter championships. Senior diver Emily Gross took the 3-meter crown with a score of 297.90. Senior diver Sarah Stim took bronze with a score of 276.75 and senior diver Faith Anderson finished fourth with a score of 274.35.
No Duke won gold in the 1-meter championship, but sophomore diver Lindsey Hammar, Gross and senior diver Sami Ullman placed second, third and fourth, respectively.
In the swimming portion of the championships, William & Mary had a strong first day before the Dukes took over. JMU had one gold, two silvers and a bronze on day two. On day three, senior freestyle swimmer Julianna Jones dominated the 1650-yard freestyle, and freshman swimmer Madison Cottrell won the 200-yard backstroke. To cap off the meet, JMU won gold in the 400-yard team freestyle.
Cottrell was named the Most Outstanding Swimmer, and head coach Dane Peterson received co-Coach of the Year honors.
The current seniors are JMU’s first class to win every conference championship of their career.
Softball (14-1, 5-1 CAA)
JMU softball swept a three-game series versus College of Charleston over the weekend, outsourcing the Cougars 36-5 in the series. The Dukes won game one 17-2 in five innings. Four Dukes homered, with redshirt junior infielder Lynsey Meeks hitting two. Redshirt junior pitcher Alexis Bermudez went four innings, giving up two runs and claiming the victory.
JMU won game two 11-3 in six innings. Redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas had two hits, scored three runs and drove in three. The Dukes hit four home runs, and Bermudez pitched a complete game.
Sunday, the Dukes finished the sweep with an 8-0 shutout. The Dukes had a fast start, scoring six in the first inning and two in the second. Bermudez got her third win of the series, pitching four innings and only giving up three hits.
JMU plays a doubleheader versus Radford on Tuesday before heading to UNCW for a three-game series Saturday and Sunday.
Baseball (5-7, 2-1 CAA)
JMU baseball won its first ever home series versus College of Charleston over the weekend. The Dukes won game one 9-3, scoring seven runs in the first three innings to take an early lead. Redshirt junior pitcher Liam McDonnell pitched five innings, giving up only two runs en route to his second win of the season.
JMU won game two 7-4. After the Cougars hopped out to an early 4-1 lead, the Dukes scored six in the third inning to take the lead for good. Redshirt junior pitcher Anthony Piccolino got his first career win, pitching four-and-a-third relief innings. Redshirt junior catcher/utility Michael Morgan had two hits and drove in two runs.
JMU lost the sweep Sunday, falling 3-1. The Dukes had a 1-0 lead after five innings, but the Cougars scored three in the top of the sixth to take the lead and eventually the win. JMU continues its homestand this weekend, welcoming UNCW to Veterans Memorial Park from Friday-Sunday.
Lacrosse (5-3, 0-1 CAA)
JMU lacrosse won its only match this week, an 8-5 victory over Liberty. Despite outshooting the Flames 15-6, the Dukes entered halftime trailing 4-2. The Dukes scored five consecutive goals — two apiece by redshirt junior attacker Daria Lucchesi and redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson — to take the lead.
Redshirt sophomore defender Rachel Matey had eight draw controls — the entire Liberty team had four. Redshirt senior defender Emma Johnson had four ground balls, moving her into third all-time in program history with 157. JMU plays Saturday in a neutral-site showdown versus Hofstra. The opening draw is set for 2 p.m.
Men’s soccer (4-0-1, 3-0-0 CAA)
JMU men’s soccer pitched its fourth shutout of the season Friday in a 1-0 victory over William & Mary. After over an hour of scoreless play, sophomore midfielder Clay Obara put one in the net for a goal and the victory — his first goal of the season.
Redshirt senior goalkeeper T.J. Bush made three saves for the Dukes. JMU closes out the regular season Friday by welcoming No. 9 UNCW to Sentara Park; matchtime is set for 5 p.m.
Women’s soccer (1-2-2, 1-1-1 CAA)
JMU women’s soccer celebrated senior day with a 2-2 draw versus William & Mary. After a scoreless first half, the Tribe scored twice in the second half to take a 2-0 lead entering the final nine minutes of regulation. The Dukes scored twice in a span of five minutes to send the game to overtime, and after 20 scoreless minutes, the match came to an end.
Sophomore goalkeeper Melissa Hoffheins had five saves for JMU. The Dukes will close out the regular season in a battle at UNCW on Saturday. Matchtime is set for 1 p.m.
Volleyball (7-3, 6-1 CAA)
JMU volleyball’s season came to an end in a 3-1 loss to Northeastern in the CAA tournament. The Dukes played with only eight players due to COVID-19 protocols, but they still won the first set. Eventually, the Huskies took over, winning the next three to claim the victory.
Senior outside hitter Caitlyn Meyer — an all-tournament team selection — and sophomore middle blocker Sophia Davis each had 14 kills and sophomore setter Caroline Dozier had 39 assists. JMU now prepares for the fall season, with the schedule yet to be announced.
Field hockey (2-1, 2-0 CAA)
JMU field hockey defeated Drexel 2-1 Friday. Just over 11 minutes in, sophomore forward Eveline Zwager scored her first goal of the season on a corner, giving the Dukes an early lead. After the Dragons scored just before halftime, freshman forward Lauren Satchell scored her first career goal in the third quarter to hand JMU the victory.
Zwager led the team with six shots — five on goal. JMU returns home Friday to play Delaware — gametime is set for 5 p.m.
Track and field
JMU track and field competed in the Colonial Relays on Friday and Saturday. On day one, redshirt freshman javelin thrower/jumper Shelby Staib finished first place in the javelin throw. Redshirt senior Dominique Johnson finished third in the shot put, redshirt freshman jumper/sprinter Dardlie Lefevre finished third in the long jump and redshirt senior distance runner Caitlin Swanson closed out the night by winning the 10,000-m race.
Sunday, redshirt junior jumper/hurdler Skyla Davidson won the triple jump with a mark of 11.89 meters. Johnson won the discus and the quartet of redshirt juniors distance runners Sophie Bollinger and Brooke Manion, redshirt sophomore distance runner Sinead Sargeant and freshman distance runner Miranda Stanhope won the distance medley race.
JMU competes in the Mason Spring Invitational on Sunday.
Men’s tennis (5-5, 0-1 CAA)
JMU men’s tennis defeated Richmond 5-2 Saturday. The duos of redshirt senior Paul Mendoza and redshirt freshman Holden Koons, and redshirt juniors Gonzalo Adis and Alvaro Arce won their doubles matches to secure the doubles point for the Dukes.
Koons, Arce, Mendoza, redshirt sophomore William Karpinski and freshman Oscar Hernandez won their singles matches in the Dukes’ win. JMU welcomes Delaware to Harrisonburg on Sunday — the match is scheduled for 3 p.m.
Women’s tennis (9-3, 4-0 CAA)
JMU women’s tennis split its two matches this week. Friday, the Dukes lost to Charlotte 4-1. The team of redshirt senior Alexis Franco and redshirt sophomore Daria Afanasyvera won the only doubles match for JMU. Redshirt sophomore Kylie Moulin secured the only point for the Dukes by winning her singles match.
JMU bounced back Saturday, defeating FAU 4-3. The Dukes won two of the three doubles matches to get the doubles point; then Moulin, redshirt senior Alexis Franco and redshirt sophomore Daniela Voloh won their singles matches to give JMU the victory.
The Dukes close out the regular season this week by welcoming Marshall to Harrisonburg on Friday and College of Charleston on Saturday.
Men’s golf
JMU finished in the top five for the third straight meet this week, finishing fifth in the 15-team field at the two-day Irish Creek Intercollegiate. The Dukes played two rounds on day one, finishing in a four-way tie for fifth by the day’s end. After an opening round 74 (+3), sophomore George Heath had six birdies on his way to a 67 (-4) in round two, which vaulted him into a tie for fifth.
The Dukes had a combined score of 287 (+3) in round three, finishing one shot behind fourth-place Rutgers. Heath carded an even par (71) to tie for fourth — his fifth career top-five finish.
JMU won’t play this week and returns to action April 17 and 18 at the Rutherford Intercollegiate in State College, Pennsylvania.
Women’s golf
JMU competed in two meets this week. Monday and Tuesday, the Dukes finished fourth in the 13-team field at the Chattanooga Classic. Freshman Amelia Williams carded a final-round 75 (+3) to notch her second straight top-five finish, tying for fifth at 222 (+6) for the meet.
JMU competed in the Pirate Easter Invitational hosted by ECU over the weekend. The Dukes finished sixth in the nine-team field. The Dukes will play in the 2021 CAA Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, from April 11-13.
Other news
JMU football’s games versus Richmond (4/3) and Elon (4/10) were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols within the Richmond and Elon football programs. A decision on rescheduling the games will be made at a later time.
JMU men’s basketball senior forward Zach Jacobs was selected to participate in the Great Clips Slam Dunk Championship that took place Thursday. Jacobs recorded a score of 23.0 on his first dunk and didn’t advance past the first round.
Several JMU volleyball personnel won CAA awards. Freshman outside hitter Miette Veldman was named the 2020-21 CAA Rookie of the Year and was named to the First Team All-CAA. Head coach Lauren Steinbrecher was named CAA Coach of the Year.
JMU’s men’s soccer’s victory over William & Mary was the 26th shutout of Bush’s career, moving him into a tie with former goalkeeper Kevin Trapp (2003-06) for the most in program history. It was also the 100th victory of head coach Paul Zazenski’s career.
In the final round of the Pirate Easter Invitational, freshman Amelia Williams carded a program-record 67 (-5). Williams tied the previous program record of 68 last month in the River Landing Classic.
