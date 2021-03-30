Football returned this week after a COVID-19 hiatus, in addition to several other sports continuing their seasons. Here’s what happened.
Football (4-0, 2-0 CAA)
In its first game in three weeks, JMU football blew out William & Mary 38-10. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson went 16-for-22, throwing for 220 yards and a touchdown in less than three quarters. Freshman running back Kaelon Black rushed for 141 yards and his first collegiate touchdown, and redshirt senior running back Jawon Hamilton had his second multi-touchdown game of the season.
Redshirt senior linebacker Kelvin Azanama had a career-high 11 tackles, and redshirt sophomore safety Que Reed had six tackles and an interception. The Dukes battle Richmond on Saturday; kickoff is set for noon.
Softball (11-1, 2-1 CAA)
JMU softball won its series versus Elon this weekend. The teams split Saturday’s doubleheader. The Dukes won game one 2-0. Redshirt junior infielder Sara Jubas scored both runs for JMU, one of which came on a solo home run in the fifth. Freshman pitcher Alissa Humphrey pitched a shutout, going all seven innings and striking out 11.
Elon won game two 5-4, handing JMU its first loss of the season. The Phoenix scored three runs in the bottom of the first and led the rest of the way. Redshirt junior pitcher Alexis Bermudez went four innings and gave up five runs and was handed the loss.
The Dukes won the rubber game 10-3. After falling behind 3-0, JMU scored three runs in the fifth and an additional seven in the seventh, making the score 10-3 to grab the victory. Bermudez bounced back, pitching five shutout innings to get the win. The Dukes play a doubleheader versus George Washington on Wednesday followed by a three-game series versus College of Charleston over the weekend.
Lacrosse (4-3, 0-1 CAA)
JMU lacrosse lost its only game this week, a 15-12 defeat to U. Va. The Dukes utilized a 5-0 run in the first half to grab a 7-4 lead, but the Cavaliers answered with a 7-0 run bridging both halves to take a lead they never relinquished. JMU made it as close as 12-10 before U. Va scored three goals to put the game away.
Redshirt freshman attacker Isabella Peterson had four goals, and redshirt junior attacker Daria Lucchesi had her first career hat trick. The Dukes play at Liberty on Wednesday — opening draw is set for 5 p.m.
Volleyball (7-2, 6-1 CAA)
JMU volleyball closed out its regular season this week. The Dukes lost to Elon 3-1 Wednesday. Freshman outside hitter Miette Veldman had 19 kills and 18 digs, and sophomore setter Caroline Dozier had 41 assists and 18 digs. Junior libero Savannah Marshall had a career-high 28 digs.
JMU had its third weekend sweep of the season, beating William & Mary 3-1 Saturday and 3-0 Sunday. In Saturday’s match, Dozier had 30 assists; and freshman Elizabeth Helmich had seven kills, six digs and five blocks. Sunday, Veldman had 19 kills, and senior Caitlyn Meyer had eight kills and three blocks.
The Dukes now move onto the CAA Tournament. JMU will play No. 2 seed Northeastern on Friday at 6 p.m.
Men’s soccer (3-0-1, 2-0-0 CAA)
JMU men’s soccer defeated College of Charleston 2-1 Sunday. Freshman midfielder Ethan Taylor scored his first collegiate goal in the 38’, and after the Dukes gave up a goal in the 72’, Taylor answered a minute later with his second of the game.
Redshirt senior goalkeeper T.J. Bush had two saves for JMU. The Dukes play at William & Mary on Friday, with the opening kickoff set for 2 p.m.
Women’s soccer (1-2-1, 1-1-0 CAA)
JMU women’s soccer won its first match of the season Sunday, a 2-1 victory over College of Charleston. After the Cougars scored first on a penalty kick, senior forward/midfielder Ginger Deel and redshirt junior midfielder/defender Hannah Coulling each scored to give the Dukes the lead. Deel also assisted on Coulling’s goal. JMU welcomes William & Mary to Sentara Park on Friday, with the opening kickoff set for 7 p.m.
Men’s tennis (4-5, 0-1 CAA)
JMU men’s tennis lost both its matches this week. The Dukes were swept 7-0 by Radford on Wednesday. The only match JMU took was one doubles match, won by redshirt sophomore William Karpinski and freshman Oscar Hernandez.
The Dukes lost 4-3 to William & Mary on Saturday. JMU lost the doubles point, winning only one of the three matches. Redshirt junior Alvaro Arce, Karpinski and redshirt freshman Holden Koons won the three singles points for the Dukes. JMU plays at Richmond on Saturday. The first match will start at noon.
Women’s tennis (8-2, 4-0 CAA)
JMU women’s tennis won two of its three matches this week. The Dukes lost to VCU 4-3 Tuesday. JMU won the doubles point but lost four of the six singles matches, falling to the Rams.
The Dukes swept UNCW 7-0 Friday. In addition to winning all six singles matches, JMU won all three doubles matches. The Dukes then defeated Elon 6-1 Sunday. The Dukes swept the doubles matches and then won five of the six singles matches to remain undefeated in CAA play.
JMU plays at Charlotte on Friday and then welcomes FAU on Saturday.
Men’s golf
JMU men’s golf competed in the Tar Heel Intercollegiate over the weekend. The Dukes struggled at the start of round one, but racked up nine birdies in the last half of the round to finish tied for ninth in the 14-team field. Freshman Nate Shipley finished the first round at 1-under (71).
Shipley had a strong second round, shooting another 71 to lead JMU. The Dukes shot a 297 in the second round, moving them to 10th in the field, just one stroke behind ninth-place Virginia Tech.
JMU finished the meet strong in the final round, shooting a -8 (280) as a team to jump to fifth place. Redshirt sophomore Ignacio De Pineda shot a -4 (68) to pace JMU, and Shipley shot another 71 to finish tied for 10th among all players.
The Dukes will compete at the Irish Creek Collegiate Friday and Saturday.
Other news
Redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke made his 64th career field goal Saturday, tying the all-time CAA record for field goals. He’s tied with former Towson kicker Aidan O’Neill (2016-19).
JMU field hockey head coach Christy Morgan announced the 2020-21 signing class Thursday. The class includes Samantha Grimes, Mackenzie Lever, Cassidy Strittmatter, Sarah Perkins, Katie Fricke, Taryn Mayer, Carleigh Conners, Georgie Yullie and Florien Marcussen.
Volleyball’s victory over William & Mary on Sunday was the 200th win of head coach Lauren Steinbrecher’s career. Entering the season, she was the winningest coach in program history.
Contact Joshua Gingrich at gingrihj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.