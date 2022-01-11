After a lengthy pause due to COVID-19, JMU men’s and women’s basketball returned to action this week. Here’s what happened.
Men’s basketball (9-3, 0-1 CAA)
JMU men’s basketball returned from a nearly month-long break Sunday, falling 87-80 to Hofstra. Redshirt junior guard Vado Morse scored 17 points in the first half to help JMU jump up to a 44-43 halftime lead. However, the Dukes faded down the stretch, failing to score for the last 3:45.
Morse led the Dukes with 24 points, and graduate guard Takal Molson added 16. It was JMU’s first home loss of the season.
Women’s basketball (6-7, 2-0 CAA)
After a two-and-a-half week pause that featured two postponed games, JMU women’s basketball opened its conference schedule with a 67-39 victory over William & Mary on Friday. Sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman accumulated a double-double, scoring 16 points and collecting 12 rebounds. Sophomore guard Jamia Hazell scored 12 points.
Sunday, the Dukes outlasted Elon 59-57. Junior guard Kiki Jefferson led JMU with 22 points, and Goodman had another double-double, with 10 points and 11 rebounds.
Other news
JMU baseball redshirt sophomore outfielder/pitcher Chase DeLauter was named to the Perfect Game/Rawlings Preseason All-America First Team as an outfielder. Last year, DeLauter hit .386, led the Dukes in several offensive categories and reached base safely in 25 of 26 games. He’s currently a projected first-round pick in the 2022 MLB draft.
JMU football added transfer quarterback Todd Centeio, who will play his final year of eligibility with the Dukes in 2022. He spent the last two seasons with Colorado State, where he threw for 3,165 yards and 16 touchdowns on 243-of-416 passing while rushing for 531 yards and a pair of scores.
Former JMU softball pitcher Jailyn Ford (2013-16) was named as one of 18 members of the 2022 USA Softball Women's National Team for the World Games. Team USA will compete in the 2022 World Games in July in Birmingham, Alabama, where Ford will be one of four pitchers.
