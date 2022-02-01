JMU men’s and women’s basketball continued CAA action this week. Swim & dive, track & field and women’s tennis competed. Here’s what happened.
Men’s basketball (12-7, 3-5 CAA)
JMU men’s basketball lost both its games this week, starting with an 88-82 loss to Drexel on Thursday. The Dragons shot 55% from the field, 50% from 3-point range and withstood every JMU rally. Redshirt junior guard Vado Morse led the Dukes with 18 points.
Delaware blew out JMU 85-69 on Saturday. The Dukes struggled to shoot the ball, making less than 40% of their shots from the field and under 60% from the free-throw line. Redshirt freshman guard/forward Terrence Edwards tied his career high with 17 points.
Women’s basketball (9-10, 5-3 CAA)
JMU junior guard Kiki Jefferson became the 32nd Duke to score at least 1,000 points in JMU’s 65-53 victory over Hofstra on Friday. Jefferson scored 19 points and pulled in nine rebounds, and sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman chipped in 10 points.
The Dukes lost 62-50 to Northeastern on Sunday. Jefferson was the only Duke to score in double figures, with 20, and senior guard Jaylin Carodine pulled in a game-high 12 rebounds.
Swim & dive (4-3, 4-1 CAA)
JMU swim & dive lost to Richmond 158-139 Friday. The divers took a clean sweep in the 1-and 3-meter dives as sophomore Maddie Yager and freshman Abi White took the crowns, respectively. Junior Lindsay Hammar placed second in both events.
Sophomore swimmer Jess Pryne finished first in the 400-meter individual relay, clocking a time of 4:28.18. She also finished second in the 200-meter freestyle.
Track & field
JMU track & field competed at the VMI Winter Relays this week. On day one, redshirt sophomore multi-event/jumpers Bethany Biggi and Erin Babashak finished first and second in the pentathlon, respectively. Freshman sprinter/hurdler Jordyn Henderson finished second in the 60-meter hurdles.
On day two, redshirt sophomore distance runner Laura Webb finished second in the mile with a time of 5:07.38. The distance medley relay quartet of freshman sprinter Sofia Lavreshina, redshirt sophomore sprinter/jumer Arianna Eberly, redshirt junior distance runner Sinead Sargeant and sophomore distance runner Miranda Stanhope earned second place with their ECAC-qualifying time of 11:53.01.
Women’s tennis (1-2)
JMU women’s tennis competed in the ITA Kickoff Weekend on Friday and Saturday. No. 9 Virginia swept the Dukes 4-0 Friday. JMU lost to Arkansas 4-1 Saturday; the duo of redshirt juniors Daria Afansyeva and Kyle Moulin picked up the Dukes’ only doubles point.
Other news
JMU men’s basketball announced Saturday that graduate guard Takal Molson would miss the rest of the season due to injury. He averaged 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds this season.
JMU lacrosse was picked to finish first in the CAA regular season. Redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty, redshirt junior defender Rachel Matey and redshirt sophomore attacker Isabella Peterson were named to the All-CAA team.
The CAA announced Thursday that JMU men’s basketball’s Jan. 31 game against Towson has been rescheduled to Feb. 23 at 7 p.m.
Contact Joshua Gingrich at gingrihj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.