Women’s tennis began its spring season. In addition, men’s and women’s basketball carried on with conference play. Here’s what happened.
Men’s basketball (12-5, 3-3 CAA)
Elon blew out JMU men’s basketball 90-67 Monday, the largest JMU loss in the Mark Byington era. The Phoenix made 17 3-pointers, and the Dukes couldn’t find a way to slow them down. Graduate guard Takal Molson led JMU with 19 points.
The Dukes also lost to UNCW on Thursday as Seahawks senior guard Jaylen Sims hit a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to give UNCW a 71-70 win. Redshirt junior guard Vado Morse scored 25 points, and Molson picked up a double-double with 13 points and 10 rebounds.
JMU outlasted College of Charleston on Saturday, winning 95-94. The Cougars outrebounded the Dukes 45-27 but committed 20 turnovers that kept JMU in the game. Morse scored a career high 32 points, including 13-of-14 from the free-throw line.
Women’s basketball (8-9, 4-2 CAA)
JMU women’s basketball started the week with a 64-57 loss to Delaware on Tuesday. The Fightin’ Blue Hens got a pair of double-doubles from senior guard Jasmine Dickey and redshirt senior forward Ty Battle. Junior guard Kiki Jefferson was the only Duke in double figures with 26, and senior guard Jaylin Carodine pulled in 14 rebounds.
Sophomore forward Annalicia Goodman scored with 18 seconds left to give JMU a 57-56 victory over UNCW on Friday. Jefferson scored 20 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and Goodman scored 12 points and four rebounds.
JMU finished the weekend with a 64-55 win over the College of Charleston. Carodine had a career game, setting career highs in points (17) and rebounds (16). Senior guard Madison Green buried three 3’s en route to a season-high 11 points.
Track & field
JMU track & field competed in the Brant Tolsma Invitational from Thursday to Saturday. On day one, redshirt sophomore multi-events/jumper Erin Babashak finished with a personal-best 3,275 points in the pentathlon, which was good enough for sixth. Redshirt sophomore multi-events/jumper Bethany Biggi also competed in the pentathlon, finishing eighth with 3,069 points.
On day two, redshirt sophomore pole vaulter Rachel Lloyd and sophomore jumper Erica Moolman finished second and third, respectively. They both recorded marks of 3.65 meters to tie for third in program history for the indoor pole vault.
Freshman sprinter Sofia Lavreshina set a JMU record in the 400-meter dash Saturday. Her time of 55.51 seconds broke the previous record of 55.65 held by Leslie Anderson in 2008.
Men’s tennis (1-0)
JMU men’s tennis swept Bucknell 7-0 Friday. The Dukes took two of the three doubles matches to secure the doubles point, then won all six singles matches. JMU has won all three matchups against the Bison.
Women’s tennis (1-0)
JMU women’s tennis defeated Georgetown 7-0. In addition to winning all six singles matches, the Dukes won the doubles point by taking two of three. JMU moves to 26-6 all-time versus the Hoyas.
Other news
Former JMU catcher Jake Lowery (2009-11) has been named manager of the Fredericksburg Nationals, a minor league affiliate of the Washington Nationals. Lowery began his coaching career last year with the FCL Nationals, another Washington minor league affiliate.
JMU lacrosse redshirt senior goalkeeper Molly Dougherty was named Third Team All-American by Inside Lacrosse. She ranks seventh in JMU history in saves, eighth in goals against average and 10th in save percentage. Redshirt junior defender Rachel Matey was awarded Honorable Mention All-American. She led the Dukes with 62 draw controls in 2021.
JMU softball sophomore pitcher Alissa Humphrey was ranked No. 87 in the Extra Inning's Extra Elite 100 College Players of 2022. In 2021, the Florida native pitched to a 1.56 and threw seven shutouts.
