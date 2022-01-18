JMU men’s and women’s basketball continued their conference play. In addition, several spring sports teams opened their seasons. Here’s what happened.
Men’s tennis
JMU men’s tennis competed at the Liberty Invitational on Friday and Saturday. On day one, the Dukes won five of the eight singles matches versus the College of Charleston and three of seven singles matches against Youngstown State. In doubles play, the duos of junior Holden Koons and redshirt freshman Youssef Sadek and senior William Karpinnski and freshman Edson Sanchez defeated tandems from CoC.
On day two, JMU defeated Liberty in doubles and singles matches. The Dukes took three out of four in doubles matches from Youngstown State.
Track & field
JMU track & field competed in the VMI Invite on Saturday. Redshirt sophomore jumper Erin Babashak finished first in the long jump, and freshman jumper Bethany Biggi marked second in the high jump at 1.60 meters.
Freshman pole vaulter Rachel Lloyd vaulted 3.50 meters, good for sixth all-time in JMU history for the indoor pole vault. Freshman pole vaulter Maddie Croteau tied her personal best in the event at 3.20 meters, which is also the 10th-best mark in JMU history.
Men’s basketball (11-3, 2-1 CAA)
JMU men’s basketball dominated Northeastern on Tuesday, winning 89-66. All five of JMU’s starters scored in double figures, led by redshirt junior guard Vado Morse’s 20. The Dukes also got production off the bench, with redshirt freshman guard Terell Strickland dishing six assists and redshirt freshman guard/forward Terrence Edwards collecting four steals.
JMU rallied from a historic deficit to defeat William & Mary on Saturday. The Dukes trailed by 23 in the first half but came back to send the game to overtime and eventually won 95-91. The comeback was the largest in program history and the biggest in Division I this season. Redshirt freshman forward Justin Amadi led JMU with 24 points and 10 rebounds.
Women’s basketball (6-8, 2-1 CAA)
JMU women’s basketball lost its lone game this week to Towson on Sunday 79-70. The Dukes shot under 40% from the floor, 24% from behind the 3-point line and less than 60% from the free-throw line. Junior guard Kiki Jefferson scored 19 points for JMU.
Towson sophomore forward Allie Kubek led all scorers with 28 points. Senior guard Jaylin Carodine led everyone with 15 rebounds, the fourth time this season she’s pulled in that many off the glass.
Swim & dive (4-2, 4-1 CAA)
JMU swim & dive celebrated senior day Saturday with a 188-110 victory over Towson. The Dukes placed a swimmer in every event and picked up first place in 12 of out the 16 events. JMU picked up sweeps in the 200-meter freestyle, the 100-meter backstroke and the 1-meter dive.
Sophomore swimmers Jess Pryne and Cameron Gring each won three events. Gring finished first in the 400-meter medley relay, along with the 100-meter breaststroke and the 200-meter backstroke. Pryne won the 200-meter butterfly, 500-meter freestyle and 200-meter individual medley.
Other news
JMU women’s basketball added two transfers to its roster. Joining the Dukes are redshirt freshman center Kseniia Kozlova from Middle Tennessee and sophomore guard Amira Williams from the College of Charleston.
JMU football added two transfer wide receivers this week: Kobay White from Boston College, and Terrance Greene Jr. from Monmouth. Both will play their final year of eligibility in 2022.
JMU women’s tennis was set to start its spring season Jan. 17, but it was postponed due to Winter Storm Izzy. The Dukes open their schedule Jan. 23 against Georgetown.
Contact Joshua Gingrich at gingrihj@dukes.jmu.edu. For more sports coverage, follow the sports desk on Twitter @TheBreezeSports.